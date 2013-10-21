Zeta Technology Offers Their New Far-Infrared Shoe Insoles

Westlake, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Zeta Technology is introducing a new shoe insole that uses the ambient energy that is all around us to reduce swelling, inflammation and pain. The Zeta Insole uses their new patented technology that traps and channels the far-infrared energy that is emitted throughout the universe to provide relief from and discomfort. More information on the Zeta Insole can be found at http://zetatherapy.com/zeta_insole.html.



“When we talk about far-infrared, it sounds ridiculous, overly naturalpathic...woo'ish. We want to make it clear that the product (Zeta Insoles) has independent, 3rd party laboratory testing verifying that this product emits a safe, strong and measurable form of far-infrared (known as ‘soft heat’).” – Jeremy Madvin, General Deirector, Zeta Technology



The Zeta Insole was tested using two separate devices: The Midac Corporation FT-IR Spectrometer and the NEC San-Sei Thermo Tracer. With the testing conducted at body temperature and 120 degrees Fahrenheit, it was confirmed that the insoles created an output of 5-25 micron wavelength radiation. This significant output is what helps the insole relieve pain.



“I didn’t believe it at first, but I can’t believe how much my pain is relieved. I am a server. I have worked on my feet for 25 years. This is a miracle for me. I have very little pain and I am actually enjoying work again.” – Kendra C., Las Vegas, NV



About Zeta Technology

Zeta Technology produces a range of therapy products that provide pain and stress relief. Using unique, patented technology, these products channel Far-Infrared and other energies to the body, reducing pain, swelling and surface bruising. Customers use Zeta therapy products to help treat arthritis, repetitive stress injury, muscular inflammation and to provide overall stress relief.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jeremy Madvin at (805) 277-9092 or email at info@zetatherapy.com.



Contact Jeremy Madvin

Telephone (805) 277-9092

Email info@zetatherapy.com

Website www.zetatherapy.com