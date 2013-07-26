ZetaBella Joins Forces with SJS Comic Promotions

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- ZETABELLA Publishing, the Toronto-based publisher of titles such as The Morcant Twins and the Curse of the Griseum, Zoey Zeta and the Sisters of Power and the newly released Robot God Akamatsu, is excited to announce that beginning July 1st, they have brought on entertainment publicist Susan Soares of SJS Comic Promotions to manage their promotions and marketing efforts for ZETABELLA Publishing and its comic imprint Zeta Comics.



Among her many projects with ZETABELLA, Soares will be responsible for widening ZETABELLA’s brand recognition through social media campaigns, reviews of properties within the publisher’s footprint and interviews with the numerous creators they work with. Her first official project revolves around the release of Robot God Akamatsu Volume One. In conjunction with the tremendous response to the motion picture Pacific Rim, ZETABELLA is giving away one a pair of tickets to the movie from the pool of purchasers of the debut graphic novel written by James Biggie and illustrated by Frankie B. Washington. Contest runs until July 30th and can be found on ZETABELLA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ZETABELLAPublishing.



When asked to share his thoughts on the partnership of ZETABELLA and Soares, publisher Robert Simon stated "We're very excited to start working with Sue Soares and SJS Comic Promotions. It's rare to find someone so focused on a single industry and with such broad PR, Social and Marketing capabilities. Zeta Comics and ZETABELLA have been rapidly signing some of the best new talent in comics and fiction and SJS is going to be a key strategic partner in bringing them to market."



About ZETABELLA

ZETABELLA is an Industry Disrupting Publisher, here to publish breakthrough talent in fiction, comics and the digital arts. ZETABELLA is all about publishing creator-owned comic projects and new authors in the growing market of digital and printed books. Created by Publisher Robert Simon to address the lack of science fiction for young girls, Zeta Comics is an all-ages publisher for both Print and Digital comic books. ZETABELLA accepts submissions for the Mature, Young Adult and Tween markets. For more information, visit their website at www.zetabella.com.