Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2011 -- ZEUS Scientific, Inc. (ZEUS Scientific) is a privately held US-based medical device company. It principally engages in the development and manufacture of clinical diagnostic tests for the in-vitro diagnostic markets. The company develops innovative diagnostic tests for treating infectious and autoimmune diseases. ZEUS Scientific offers vast product menu of high quality immunoassays and molecular diagnostic tests to identify a multitude of diseases. The product portfolio of the company include immunofluorescence assays, conjugates and components, IFA and DFA tests for autoimmune diseases, STDs, infectious diseases and ELISA test kits. It products are marketed through a broad network of distributors across the world, under the brand names multi-lyte, athena multi-lyte, save diluent, xmap, diastat and zorba-ns. ZEUS Scientific is headquartered at Branchburg in New Jersey, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the ZEUS Scientific, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
