Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review provides a comprehensive insight into the companys history, corporate strategy, business structure and operations. The report contains a detailed SWOT analysis, information on the companys key employees, key competitors and major products and services.



This up-to-the-minute company report will help you to formulate strategies to drive your business by enabling you to understand your partners, customers and competitors better.



Scope



- Business description A detailed description of the companys operations and business divisions.

- Corporate strategy summarization of the companys business strategy.

- SWOT analysis A detailed analysis of the companys strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

- Company history Progression of key events associated with the company.

- Major products and services A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

- Key competitors A list of key competitors to the company.

- Key employees A list of the key executives of the company.

- Executive biographies A brief summary of the executives employment history.

- Key operational heads A list of personnel heading key departments/functions.

- Important locations and subsidiaries A list of key locations and subsidiaries of the company, including contact details.



Highlights



ZF Friedrichshafen AG (ZF) is a supplier of driveline and chassis technology to the automotive industry. The company operates through various divisions and business units to provide automatic and manual transmission systems for aircraft, commercial vehicles, cars and marine vessels. Its products include transmission components, steering systems, and chassis components along with complete axle systems and modules. ZF has 121 production companies and eight main development centers in 26 countries. The company recently ventured into the manufacture of wind turbine gearboxes. ZF is headquartered in Friedrichshafen, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany.



ZF Friedrichshafen AG Key Recent Developments



May 16, 2013: ZF Services Completes Erection Of 2.5 MW Test Bench At Wind Service Center In US

Mar 06, 2013: Tentec Secures Order From ZF Friedrichshafen For M42 WTB Bolt Tensioner System

Aug 27, 2012: ZF Services impresses with wind energy service offer worldwide

Jun 03, 2012: ZF Friedrichshafen Expands Wind Power Services



Reasons to Buy



- Gain key insights into the company for academic or business research purposes. Key elements such as SWOT analysis and corporate strategy are incorporated in the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.

- Identify potential customers and suppliers with this reports analysis of the companys business structure, operations, major products and services and business strategy.

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure and strategies with detailed SWOT analysis. In this, the companys core strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats are analyzed, providing you with an up to date objective view of the company.

- Examine potential investment and acquisition targets with this reports detailed insight into the companys strategic, business and operational performance.



Note: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.



Companies Mentioned



ZF Friedrichshafen AG



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