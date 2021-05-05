Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Zigbee Modules (802.15.4). The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Embit (Italy), Texas Instruments (United States), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Microchip Technology Inc. (United States), Silicon Laboratories Inc. (United States), Digi International (United States), Sena Technologies Inc. (United States), Nordic Semiconductor (Norway), Qualcomm Technologies (United States), Semiconductor Components Industries LLC (United States), Telink Semiconductor (United States),.



Definition:

ZigBee module (802.15.4) is the wireless networking standards used for controlling and monitoring devices which are based on the IEEE 802.15.4 standard. These modules are preferred for the application that related to low data rate, simple connectivity, long battery life and for secure networking. Its specification is defined for the Physical and MAC layer for low rate wireless personal area networks (WPANs). Moreover, these modules are highly used in multiple industries from home automation, healthcare, manufacturing to hospitality and others. WPAN is not only applicable to the household devices, instead, but it can also be further individualized to particular offices and to many other automation applications as well hence the demand for ZigBee modules owing to a growth in the global market.



The Global Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Home Automation (Security, Light, Thermostat, Air Condition Control), Healthcare (Patient Monitoring, Data Logger, Remote Diagnosis), Industrial & Commercial (Monitor, Control and Automation Links), Consumer Electronics, Others), Operation Modes (Beacon, Non- Beacon), Layer (Physical, MAC), ZigBee Protocol Devices (Zig Bee Coordinator (ZC), Zig Bee Router (ZR), Zig Bee End Devices (ZED)), IEEE Devices (Full Function devices (FFDâ€™s) {Any Topology}, Reduced Function Devices (RFDâ€™s) {Limited to Star Topology}, Network Coordinator), Standard Internet Protocols (6LoWPAN, IPv6, PANA, RPL, Other (TCP, TLS, UDP)), Frequency Bands (MHZ) (868-868.8 (MHZ), 902-928 (MHZ), 2400 (MHZ))



Market Trend:

The Trend for Low Cost with High-Performance Modules in Automation Applications



Market Drivers:

Growing Adoption of Connected Devices in Smart Homes

Speedy Growth of the Electronics Industry

The Increasing Demand From Different Industries, Including Manufacturing, Healthcare, Utility And Others Due To Low Power Consumption & Simple Connectivity



Opportunities:

The Rapid Growth in the IoT Applications Diagonally In Both Commercial As Well As Residential Sector Creating Opportunity for the ZigBee Enabled Appliances

The Rising Trend for Adopting Smart Devices across the Globe and Increasing Consumer Electronics I



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Zigbee Modules (802.15.4)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Zigbee Modules (802.15.4) Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



