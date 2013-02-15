Ziglift Now Expanding Wire Deck Inventory

Cerritos, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Ziglift has expanded its stock of Wire Decks to their inventory of pallet racking, boltless shelving, Fastrak, manual and electric pallet jacks, storage bins, ladders, cards and more. They expect their sales to markedly increase with the addition of the decks.



Wire decking is often light duty, and is good for storing products that are at any stage of the manufacturing process, whether they are finished, are still works-in-progress, or are just component parts. Decking is constructed with 4-gauge construction, with sandwich wires used each 12 inches, to add more stability and make the shelves more rigid. Often an extra powder coat or a galvanized finish can be added, to make the metal more durable.



“This expansion of Wire Decks fills a gap that we previously had in our inventory,” a company spokesperson said. “The decks give shelving storage that is lightweight, but sturdy, and is easy to transport and assemble. It’s a good alternative for the other types of storage that we offer.”



For more information about Ziglift and their new inventory of Wire Decks, visit their website at http://www.ziglift.com/.



About Ziglift

Ziglift was first opened in 2002, and has been expanding and offering high quality equipment, shelving and pallet racking, ever since. They offer the highest quality products on the market, and their personalized customer service sets them apart from other companies in the industry. They are based in Southern California, and are one of the fastest-growing companies in North America, currently serving all of Southern California and the west coast.