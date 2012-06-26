Zihuatanejo Condo for Rent Through Zihuatanejo Condos Offers Safe and Relaxing Vacation Destination

Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- Summer vacation is in full swing, and around the United States and Canada, couples and families are busy planning relaxing getaways.



One location that offers beauty and serenity as well as affordable prices is Zihuatanejo, Mexico. Also known as “La Costa Grande,” the area is about 320 miles south of Puerto Vallarta. For years, people have flocked to this beautiful and safe area of Mexico, known for its gorgeous ocean waters, tropical breezes, idyllic scenery and peaceful atmosphere.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for helping people plan their perfect Zihuatanejo vacation.



Zihuatanejo Condos offers a luxurious Zihuatanejo condo for rent that is located on a hill just above Playa La Ropa, the area’s most popular and lovely beach. A short walk will bring visitors from the condo, which is called “Alánamar at La Casa Que Ve al Mar” or “the house that sees the sea” to the beach and all of its tropical beauty.



Unlike some other parts of Mexico which have been in the news recently for unfortunate drug-related crimes, Zihuatanejo is a safe region. Visitors who go to Zihuatanejo are immediately charmed by the area’s laid back atmosphere combined with its scenic beauty



The Zihuatanejo condo, which is on the third floor but is level in from the parking lot, is spacious and comfortable, and includes two charming Colonial-themed bedrooms—each with King sized beds—two bathrooms, both with windows and fans, and a fully equipped kitchen including two ovens.



“Our bountiful amenities include: high speed internet, ‘all house’ water purification system, flat screen TV with satellite, DVD and stereo music system, laundry, ultra-quiet air conditioning, terrace with 270 degree view of the ocean,” an article on the Zihuatanejo vacation lodging website explained, adding that the Zihuatanejo condo rental is available throughout the entire year.



“Relax to the sounds of the surf while you are sipping your favorite tropical drink. You can easily spend the day sitting under your very own palapa watching pelicans and frigate birds hunting for food or just getting through one of your favorite books.”



