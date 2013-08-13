"Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (Formerly Shanghang County Mining Company ) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report" Published

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (formerly Shanghang County Mining Company ) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report", is now available at Fast Market Research