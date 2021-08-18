Zika Virus Testing Market (Covid 19 Pandemic) 2021: Business Growth with Future Trends and Key Players : Chembio, Quest Diagnostics, ARUP Laboratories, Luminex, Simens

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2021 -- Intelligence Market Report has released a new Zika Virus Testing Market growth 2021-2027 survey report that includes data and statistics related to the market structure and size. The aim of the research is to provide market insight and strategy to help policymakers make informed investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. The aim of this study is to provide a detailed overview of market trends and growth situations so that appropriate tactics can be applied to outperform the global Zika Virus Testing Market.



Zika Virus Testing is a test tool for Zika virus, including the Nucleic Acid Amplification Test/ Molecular Tests; Zika Virus Antibody Test/ Serological Test.



The global Zika Virus Testing market size is projected to reach US$ 130.3 million by 2026, from US$ 105.3 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.



The research provides insights for the global Zika Virus Testing Market based on different types, end-users and regions, and the competitive landscape of these segments is analyzed in more detail.



Leading Companies in Global Zika Virus Testing Market:

- Chembio

- Quest Diagnostics

- ARUP Laboratories

- Luminex

- Simens

- Abbott Molecular

- Hologic

- ELITech Molecular Diagnostics

- EUROIMMUN US

- Creative Diagnostics



Global Zika Virus Testing Market: By Type

- Molecular Test

- Serologic Test



Global Zika Virus Testing Market: By Application

- Diagnostic Centers

- Hospitals

- Pathology Labs



Zika Virus Testing Market Regional Analysis Includes:

- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

- South America (Brazil etc.)

- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)



