Ziklag Systems Youtube Video on Spyphones Announced

Ziklag Systems has published a video on YouTube explaining Spyphones. "There is a lot of misunderstanding about the security of mobile phones," says Dr. Stephen Bryen, President of Ziklag Systems, " so we made a short video to explain what a Spyphone is, how it gets on your mobile phone, how vulnerable mobile phone users are, and what you can do about it."



A Spyphone is a kind of worm that gets inside a mobile phone and can control the phone remotely.



“Once inside, a Spyphone can hear your conversations, read your SMS messages, open your emails, and control you phone’s microphone and camera,” says Bryen. ”Even worse, the Spyphone can open a gateway into closed or secured computer networks, as in the workplace.”



It is legal to sell Spyphone software in the United States and in many other countries. It is, paradoxically, illegal to steal information from someone’s phone.



“If you look at the phone hacking scandal in Britain, that has rocked the nation and the political and journalism communities, you get an idea of what can happen when mobile phones are spied on,” says Bryen. “But that is just the tip of the iceberg,” Bryen says, “because top quality Spyphones are extremely hard to detect and even tougher to remove.”



Who is spying? According to Ziklag Systems the spies can be your enemies, your friends, your boss, your company, your competitors, journalists, law enforcement, and foreign governments.



How easy is it to spy? “Very” says Dr. Bryen. ”Spyphones come in three flavors,” Bryen says. These are “amateur, commercial and government made.” The amateur is often simplistic and easily recognized; the commercial stuff varies in quality –some of it is very good and sometimes it does double service because underneath the commercial spyware is a foreign government sand trap. and the government-made stuff is really top quality in many cases, because governments have access to the mobile phone companies and their software units.



