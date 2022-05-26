Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z, NASDAQ:ZG) Shareholder Notice: Update in Lawsuit Against Zillow Group, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2022 -- An update was announced in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z, NASDAQ: ZG).



Investors who purchased shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z, NASDAQ: ZG) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: MTCH shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On November 16, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z, NASDAQ: ZG) over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that, despite operational improvements, the Company experienced significant unpredictability in forecasting home prices for its Zillow Offers business, that such unpredictability, as well as labor and supply shortages, led to a backlog of inventory, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to wind-down its Zillow Offers business, which would have a material adverse impact on its financial results, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On May 12, 2022, a consolidated Complaint was filed.



Those who purchased shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.