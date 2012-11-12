Zillow Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Zillow Inc (NASDAQ:Z) shares over potential securities laws violations by Zillow Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Investors who purchased shares of Zillow Inc (NASDAQ:Z), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Zillow Inc (NASDAQ:Z) concerning whether a series of statements by Zillow Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Zillow Inc (NASDAQ:Z) reported that its annual Revenue rose from $10.59 million in 2008 to $66.05 million in 2011 and its Net Loss of $21.22 million in 2008 turned into a Net Income of $1.10 million in 2011.



Shares of Zillow Inc (NASDAQ:Z) rose from $23.00 per share in early Janaury 2012 to as high as $46.29 per share on September 20, 2012.



Then on November 5, 2012, Zillow Inc (NASDAQ:Z) announced reported its third quarter 2012 results. Among other things, Zillow Inc also issued its guidance for the fourth quarter and FY 2012.



Shares of Zillow Inc (NASDAQ:Z) declined from as high as $38.20 on November 2, 2012 to as low as $24.90 per share on November 9, 2012.



Those who purchased shares of Zillow Inc (NASDAQ:Z), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com