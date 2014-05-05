New Materials market report from Business Monitor International: "Zimbabwe Mining Report Q2 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Zimbabwe will achieve solid mining sector growth over our forecast period to 2018. Platinum production will be the main driver of growth, while growth in diamond output will be moderate and the country will remain a very small producer of gold. Weak global commodity prices and a deteriorating business environment will present downside risk to our forecasts.
Zimbabwe is richly endowed with deposits of chrome, gold, nickel, diamonds and platinum, among other minerals. Its gold reserves are among the largest in Africa, while it has the world's second-largest platinum reserves. Diamond reserves are measured to be the second-largest globally after Russia.
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