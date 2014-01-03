"Zimbabwe Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2014" Published

New Healthcare market report from Business Monitor International: "Zimbabwe Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Key BMI Forecasts
- Rental rates across the office sector will remain stable for 2014.
- Rental rates in the Cape Town retail sector will increase by 5%, with rates in Johannesburg and Durban remaining stable.
- Rental rates in the Johannesburg industrial sector will increase by 5%, with rates in Cape Town and Durban remaining the same.
- Net yields will maintain their 2013 levels into 2014.
Also in October, the Masvingo General Hospital reported a shortfall of certain critical drugs, according to Masvingo provincial medical director, Robert Mudyiradima. Mudyiradima confirmed that the problem was caused by NatPharm, who had stopped supplies to the hospital due to long-standing debt. The situation resulted in compromising health delivery to patients who rely on the institution, and forced them to visit private pharmacies and clinics.
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