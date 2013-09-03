Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Zimmer Holdings, Inc. Market Share Analysis market report to its offering
Zimmer Holdings, Inc. Market Share Analysis
Summary
new report, Zimmer Holdings, Inc. Market Share Analysis provides in-depth information on Zimmer Holdings, Inc.s market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Zimmer Holdings market share information in ten key market categories Dental Biomaterials, Dental Implants, Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Orthopedic Tools, Other Joint Reconstruction, Trauma Fixation and Spinal Surgery. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the companys business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenue) information for the key markets Zimmer Holdings operates in Orthopedic Devices and Dental Devices
- Zimmer Holdingss company shares (in Revenue) information for all the key countries the company has presence in United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, China, Australia, Japan, India, United States, Canada and Brazil.
- Zimmer Holdingss company shares (in Revenue) information for all the key market categories the company has presence Dental Biomaterials, Dental Implants, Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Orthopedic Tools, Other Joint Reconstruction , Trauma Fixation and Spinal Surgery..
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the companys business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the companys value proposition and the business climate it operates in.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to buy
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Zimmer Holdings operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the companys shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to Zimmer Holdings, Inc.s market positions.
Companies Mentioned
Straumann Holding AG
Nobel Biocare Holding AG
Dentsply International Inc.
Biomet 3i, Inc.
Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.
CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG
Neodent S.A.
BioHorizons Implant Systems, Inc.
KYOCERA Medical Corporation
SIN Implant System
GC Corporation
Sybron Dental Specialties, Inc.
Sweden & Martina S.P.A.
Dentium Co., Ltd.
Megagen Co.,Ltd.
Shinhung Co., Ltd.
Conexao Sistemas de Protese Ltda.
Anthogyr France
Dentis Co., Ltd.
Klockner Implant System
3M ESPE Dental Products
Titaniumfix
Southern Implants Inc.
Alpha Bio GmbH
MIS Implant Technologies Ltd
Geistlich Pharma AG
Straumann Holding AG
Baumer S.A.
Koken Co., Ltd.
Impladent Ltd.
curasan AG
Osteohealth Company
Laboratorio Celina
Universidad de Cordoba
DePuy Orthopaedics, Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Smith & Nephew Plc
Biomet, Inc.
Wright Medical Group, Inc.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
MEDACTA International S.A.
Bonovo Orthopedics, Inc.
United Orthopedic Corporation
Exactech, Inc.
Tornier N.V.
DJO Finance LLC
BSN medical GmbH
Orthofix International N.V.
Ossur hf.
DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
Bauerfeind AG
Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH
United Orthopedic Group, Inc
THUASNE SA
Bird and Cronin, Inc.
RO+TEN srl
medi GmbH & Co. KG
ALCARE Co., Ltd.
Orliman, S.L.U.
FGP S.r.l.
Bort GmbH
EMO Especialidades Medico Ortopedicas
Gibaud SAS
Spinal Technology, Inc.
Seoul Brace
Prim S.A.
Morsa Medikal Ortopedi ve Mak. San. Tic. Ltd. Sti
AMI Industry Co., Ltd.
Macromed CC
Vissco Rehabilitation Aids Pvt. Ltd
Mercur
Salvape Produtos Ortopedicos Ltda
Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd.
New Horizons Pty Ltd.
3M Health Care Ltd.
McDavid Inc.
Rehband International
Hegeli Ortopedik Urunler San.ve Tic.Ltd.Sti.
Basko Healthcare
MGRM MEDICARE LTD.
Ortika, A.S.
Dilepe Produtos Ortopedicos
Dynamic Techno Medicals
Grupo Chantal
Ta Lai Sporting Goods Enterprise Co., Ltd.
La Pointique International Ltd.
Variteks Ortopedi Sanayi A.S.
Surgical Synergies Pty Ltd.
Nea International bv
Synthes, Inc.
ConMed Corporation
Small Bone Innovations, Inc.
Ascension Orthopedics, Inc.
Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing, Inc.
Corin Group PLC
IMECO S.A.
Mathys AG
Corentec Co., Ltd.
INOR Orthopaedics
Korea Bone Bank Inc.
Medtronic, Inc.
NuVasive, Inc.
Globus Medical, Inc.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc.
Pioneer Surgical Technology, Inc.
K2M, Inc.
Medicrea International SA
China Kanghui Holdings
Solco Biomedical Co., Ltd.
Trauson Holdings Company Limited
U&I Corporation
Sushrut Surgicals Private Limited
Gs Medical Co.,Ltd.
Taeyeon Medical CO.,LTD
Nakashima Medical Co., Ltd.
Mizuho Ikakogyo Co., Ltd.
S. H. PITKAR ORTHOTOOLS PVT. LTD.
OsteoMed, LLC
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