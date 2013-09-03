Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Zimmer Holdings, Inc. Market Share Analysis market report to its offering

Zimmer Holdings, Inc. Market Share Analysis



Summary



new report, Zimmer Holdings, Inc. Market Share Analysis provides in-depth information on Zimmer Holdings, Inc.s market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Zimmer Holdings market share information in ten key market categories Dental Biomaterials, Dental Implants, Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Orthopedic Tools, Other Joint Reconstruction, Trauma Fixation and Spinal Surgery. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the companys business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.



This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope



- Global company shares (in Revenue) information for the key markets Zimmer Holdings operates in Orthopedic Devices and Dental Devices

- Zimmer Holdingss company shares (in Revenue) information for all the key countries the company has presence in United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, China, Australia, Japan, India, United States, Canada and Brazil.

- Zimmer Holdingss company shares (in Revenue) information for all the key market categories the company has presence Dental Biomaterials, Dental Implants, Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Orthopedic Tools, Other Joint Reconstruction , Trauma Fixation and Spinal Surgery..

- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.

- Global corporate-level profile with information on the companys business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.

- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the companys value proposition and the business climate it operates in.

- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.



Reasons to buy



- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Zimmer Holdings operates in.

- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the companys shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.

- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.

- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.

- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to Zimmer Holdings, Inc.s market positions.



Companies Mentioned



Straumann Holding AG

Nobel Biocare Holding AG

Dentsply International Inc.

Biomet 3i, Inc.

Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.

CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG

Neodent S.A.

BioHorizons Implant Systems, Inc.

KYOCERA Medical Corporation

SIN Implant System

GC Corporation

Sybron Dental Specialties, Inc.

Sweden & Martina S.P.A.

Dentium Co., Ltd.

Megagen Co.,Ltd.

Shinhung Co., Ltd.

Conexao Sistemas de Protese Ltda.

Anthogyr France

Dentis Co., Ltd.

Klockner Implant System

3M ESPE Dental Products

Titaniumfix

Southern Implants Inc.

Alpha Bio GmbH

MIS Implant Technologies Ltd

Geistlich Pharma AG

Straumann Holding AG

Baumer S.A.

Koken Co., Ltd.

Impladent Ltd.

curasan AG

Osteohealth Company

Laboratorio Celina

Universidad de Cordoba

DePuy Orthopaedics, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew Plc

Biomet, Inc.

Wright Medical Group, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

MEDACTA International S.A.

Bonovo Orthopedics, Inc.

United Orthopedic Corporation

Exactech, Inc.

Tornier N.V.

DJO Finance LLC

BSN medical GmbH

Orthofix International N.V.

Ossur hf.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Bauerfeind AG

Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH

United Orthopedic Group, Inc

THUASNE SA

Bird and Cronin, Inc.

RO+TEN srl

medi GmbH & Co. KG

ALCARE Co., Ltd.

Orliman, S.L.U.

FGP S.r.l.

Bort GmbH

EMO Especialidades Medico Ortopedicas

Gibaud SAS

Spinal Technology, Inc.

Seoul Brace

Prim S.A.

Morsa Medikal Ortopedi ve Mak. San. Tic. Ltd. Sti

AMI Industry Co., Ltd.

Macromed CC

Vissco Rehabilitation Aids Pvt. Ltd

Mercur

Salvape Produtos Ortopedicos Ltda

Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd.

New Horizons Pty Ltd.

3M Health Care Ltd.

McDavid Inc.

Rehband International

Hegeli Ortopedik Urunler San.ve Tic.Ltd.Sti.

Basko Healthcare

MGRM MEDICARE LTD.

Ortika, A.S.

Dilepe Produtos Ortopedicos

Dynamic Techno Medicals

Grupo Chantal

Ta Lai Sporting Goods Enterprise Co., Ltd.

La Pointique International Ltd.

Variteks Ortopedi Sanayi A.S.

Surgical Synergies Pty Ltd.

Nea International bv

Synthes, Inc.

ConMed Corporation

Small Bone Innovations, Inc.

Ascension Orthopedics, Inc.

Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing, Inc.

Corin Group PLC

IMECO S.A.

Mathys AG

Corentec Co., Ltd.

INOR Orthopaedics

Korea Bone Bank Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

NuVasive, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Pioneer Surgical Technology, Inc.

K2M, Inc.

Medicrea International SA

China Kanghui Holdings

Solco Biomedical Co., Ltd.

Trauson Holdings Company Limited

U&I Corporation

Sushrut Surgicals Private Limited

Gs Medical Co.,Ltd.

Taeyeon Medical CO.,LTD

Nakashima Medical Co., Ltd.

Mizuho Ikakogyo Co., Ltd.

S. H. PITKAR ORTHOTOOLS PVT. LTD.

OsteoMed, LLC



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