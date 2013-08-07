Zimmerman Exteriors Celebrates the Cedar Stamp of Approval

Ephrata, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Cedar shingles are some of the nicest shingles that a homeowner can install, yet the difficulty of installing the shingles and shakes mean that the number of qualified roofing companies is pretty low. Zmmermanexteriors is proud to announce that they once again have the stamp of approval from the Cedar Shake And Shingle Bureau, indicating a high level of skill and competency in the installation of cedar shingles.



The cedar shingles allow the homeowner to customize their roofing experience even more than any other type of shingle. The homeowner can determine how think they want the shingles to be, and they can decide how much expose they want the shingle to have. This gives every home with cedar shingles a unique look that is unsurpassed by other roofing designs. Cedar shingles are also designed to last up to fifty years, making them some of the longest lasting roofing solutions on the market. Because of their beauty and desirability, cedar shakes have a significant positive impact on the value of the home.



Zmmermanexteriors does not just install cedar shakes; rather, they offer a full range of roofing solutions. Homeowners may feel more comfortable with asphalt shingles because of the customization of color that comes with those shingles. They might also opt to use metal or rubber roofs for certain roof configurations, specifically when the roof has a low enough pitch to warrant a special roofing situation. No matter what material the homeowner chooses, they will find a high quality roof with Zmmermanexteriors that not only looks great, but will last the homeowner a very long time.



The stamp of approval on their cedar shake installation makes Zmmermanexteriors one of very few companies that have been so honored in Pennsylvania. Homeowners that want to install a new roof should contact Zmmermanexteriors and discuss their roofing options.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.zimmermanexteriors.com/roofing-lancaster-pa.php or call (717) 733-0321