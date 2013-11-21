Zimmerman Exteriors Helps Customers Increase Home Values

Ephrata, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- The home is a huge investment for homeowners, and they want to make sure that their home increases in value over the years. Regular maintenance to the exterior of the home helps it retain value, and can make the home more attractive to potential buyers in the event of a sale. Zimmermanexteriors has been a leader in roofing installation for many years, working with homeowners to add value and peace of mind to the home.



Homeowners have long turned to Zimmermanexteriors for their home remodeling needs. As a company with experience in installing siding and constructing additions to the home, as well as installing high quality roofing. The staff at Zimmermanexteriors is very customer focused, and calls to their office during business hours are always answered by a human being and not a machine.



Zimmermanexteriors specializes in all kinds of roof installations, and they can provide customers with whatever kind of roofing materials they desire. For customers who need to have a new roof put on at a low cost, Zimmermanexteriors offers very high quality asphalt shingles. Customers who want to put on a more sophisticated roof, or who want to add more value to the property, can have a cedar or metal roof installed. These options let customers control costs, even as they add value to their property. Homeowners can find a full list of products available at http://www.zimmermanexteriors.com/roofing-lancaster-pa.php



A new roof is one of the best and most practical ways to increase the value of the home. A potential buyer will be attracted to a home with a roof that will not fail for many years, and the new roof adds curb appeal to the property. Zimmermanexteriors offers the best choice of roofing materials and some of the best service in the area, so homeowners should consider them when making a roofing decision.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.zimmermanexteriors.com/roofing-lancaster-pa.php or call (717) 733-0321.