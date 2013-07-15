Zimmerman's Construction Announces Free Quotes on Roofing

Manheim, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Roofing repairs are expensive, and without a proper estimate it is hard to know how to budget or fund uninsured repairs. Even if the repair is covered by insurance, the insurance company generally must have an estimate before they are willing to make payment. Zimmerman’s Construction, the leaders for roofing Lancaster PA homeowners need, announces free roofing estimates for all roofing projects. Whether the project be something as simple as a roof patch, or something as complicated as a full roof replacement, Zimmerman’s Construction can give homeowners a good idea what the cost of the repair will be before the work ever begins.



With years of experience as roofers in Lancaster PA, Zimmerman’s construction has the knowledge and experience to correctly asses the cost of repairs. The employees at Zimmerman’s are well trained and provide excellent workmanship on all of their jobs. Acting with the highest levels of professionalism and courtesy, Zimmerman’s Construction will show up at the scheduled appointment time, start work when the promise and complete the work in a timely manner.



The estimates on roof repairs take a number of factors into consideration. Much of the roofing Lancaster PA homes use is traditional shingle roofing, and Zimmerman’s uses only the very best GAF-Elk shingles. These high quality shingles carry a lifetime transferable warranty and come in a variety of colors, so that the roof will be sure to match the house. Homeowners who choose to go with other roofing options may find the metal roofing at Zimmerman’s the best choice. Metal roofers are exceptionally durable and can last the homeowner up to 100 years.



About Zimmerman’s Construction

Zimmerman’s Construction is standard by which roofers in Lancaster PA are measured. The quality of their work and the exceptional craftsmanship make Zimmerman’s Construction the perfect choice for roof repair. Homeowners should contact Zimmerman’s to schedule a free estimate as quickly as possible, in order to avoid further damage.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.zimmermansconstruction.biz or call (717) 653-8218.