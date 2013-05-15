Zimmerman's Construction Offering Free Estimates

Manheim, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- When looking for roofers in Lebanon PA it is important to use a contractor with a proven reputation and one that is honest about the cost of the repair or replacement before the work begins. Zimmerman's Construction provides roofing Lebanon PA homeowners can trust, and they are now offering free estimates on any roof repair or replacement.



Zimmerman's has years of experience as roofers in Lebanon PA and the surrounding areas. Their employees are well trained, fully insured and professional. The roofing Lebanon PA homeowners can expect from Zimmerman's will be competitively priced and will be completed quickly, but with quality workmanship. Zimmerman's is able to provide homeowners with fre estimates because their experienced roofers in Lebanon PA have the experience to assess a job with a great deal of accuracy. Other roofers in Lebanon PA might try to offer lower prices, or might quote a lower estimate, but when homeowners take into account the quality of the work and the time it takes to complete the job, they will find the leading company for roofing Lebanon PA has available is Zimmerman's Construction.



As roofers in Lebanon PA, Zimmerman's can provide any roofing solution that homeowners need. If the roof needs a simple repair, the employees at Zimmerman's will not try to pressure homeowners into a full replacement; however, when a replacement is necessary, Zimmerman's offers a five year warranty on all of their work. The quality of Zimmerman's work begins with the underlayment of roof. Zimmerman's uses a heavyweight underlayment that protects the roof and the home from ice and water damage. On top of the underlayment, Zimmerman's uses on the very best in shingles. These shingles come in a variety of colors to match the exterior of the home and come with a lifetime transferable warranty, giving homeowners peace of mind about their roofing decisions.



For roofing Lebanon PA homeowners can trust the honest and transparency of the roofing process by Zimmerman's Construction.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit www.zimmermansconstruction.biz or call (717) 653-8218.