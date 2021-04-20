New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- Zinc-Air Battery Market Report offers an industry-wide analysis of the market, including precise assessment of the demand for the Zinc-Air Battery Market and accurate market insights that allow readers to identify the existing opportunities and threats and optimize their investments. It offers the global sector across key regional markets and gives an extensive investigation and statistical analysis of vital market elements. The study also performs an elaborate industry-wide competitive analysis, highlighting the major companies in the Zinc-Air Battery Market that regulate a substantial portion of the global market share and infers beneficial prospects and hurdles to help the reader invest wisely.



The global zinc-air battery market crossed USD 1.4 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2.7 million by 2026. Zinc-air batteries are widely used to power a large number of electronic devices and appliances, and commonly used to power small devices such as watches, pagers and hearing aids. Zinc-air batteries store electrochemical energy and have a high energy density compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries.



Global Zinc-Air Battery Market: Segmentation



Under the segmental analysis, the most vital segments of the Zinc-Air Battery business sector have been highlighted. This section helps the targeted readers, as well as the companies involved in this sector, make optimal business decisions, and boost their COVID-19 preparedness. The regional outlook of the market provides valuable insights into the regional contribution to the consistent growth of the Zinc-Air Battery market. Here, the current and future market valuations have been assessed considering the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structures of the leading regional segments.



The leading market contenders listed in the report:



Duracell International Inc.

Electric Fuel Battery Corp.

Energizer Holdings Inc.

GP Batteries International Limited

iCellTech Corporation



Market Segmentation by product type:



Rechargeable

Non-Rechargeable



Market Segmentation by application:



Small Devices

Remote Signaling & Communication

Safety Lamps

Electric Cars

Others



Market Segmentation by region:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content:



Report Overview



1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Zinc-Air Battery market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



Global Growth Trends



2.1 Global Zinc-Air Battery market size

2.2 Latest Zinc-Air Battery market trends

2.3 Key growth trends



Competitive Landscape



3.1 Global Zinc-Air Battery market key players

3.2 Global Zinc-Air Battery size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Zinc-Air Battery market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Continue…



