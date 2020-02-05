Zinc Bromide Market Production, Demand, Supply and Price Analysis Forecast 2019 to 2024

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- The analysts forecast the global zinc bromide market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.26% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global zinc bromide for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the zinc bromide sales volume and revenue.



Global Zinc Bromide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025; presents an in-depth assessment of the Zinc Bromide Market including enabling key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Zinc Bromide Market investments from 2019 till 2024.



The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global zinc bromide market are: Allan Chemical, ABSCO, Shandong Ocean Chemical, Shanghai Rich Chemical, Qingdao Hot Chemicals, Trademax Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Weifang Qiangyuan Chemical, Shouguang Luyuan Salt Chemical, Yogi Dye Chem, Leverton-Clarke.



This report segments the global Zinc Bromide Market on the basis of Types;

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Others



On the basis of Applications; the global Zinc Bromide Market is segmented into:

Petrochemical

Battery Electrolyte

Pharmaceuticals

Other



Zinc–bromine battery is a redox flow battery. A redox flow battery is the one in which most of the energy is stored by plating zinc as a solid on the anode during charging. In a cell of the zinc–bromine battery, there are two compartments filled with two different electrolytes. The two compartments are separated by a microporous polyolefin membrane. One electrolyte comes into action when a positive electrode reaction takes place, while the other electrolyte comes into action when a negative electrode reaction occurs. During charging, metallic zinc gets deposited on the anode side of the electrode. Bromine ions get oxidized into bromine and get evolved on the other side of the membrane. Bromine has limited solubility in water. Hence, it forms a viscous bromine-adduct oil, which sinks to the bottom of the compartment. This oil later gets mixed with the remaining solution during discharging of the battery.



The zinc–bromine has higher energy density compared to regular batteries such as lead acid batteries. Zinc–bromine batteries are rechargeable; hence, they have longer shelf life compared to other types of batteries. Zinc is a metal available in abundance. The manufacturing cost of zinc–bromine batteries is also lower than other batteries. All these factors are expected to boost the market for zinc–bromine during the forecast period.



Highlights of the report:

- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

- Important changes in market dynamics

- Market segmentation up to the second or third level

- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

- Market shares and strategies of key players

- Emerging niche segments and regional markets

- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Few TOC Points :



1. Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Scope of the Report

4. Market Research Methodology

5. Introduction

5.1 Overview

5.2 Value Chain

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

7. Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Global Zinc Bromide Market by Application 2014-2024

7.2 Global Zinc Bromide Market by Battery Segment

7.3 Global Zinc Bromide Market by Oil & Gas Segment

8. Drivers & Challenges

8.1 Market Growth Drivers

8.2 Market Challenges

8.3 Market Trends

9. Zinc Bromide Market in North America

9.1 Market Size and Forecast

9.2 Market Segmentation by Application

9.3 Market Segmentation by Country

10. Zinc Bromide Market in Europe

10.1 Market Size and Forecast

10.2 Market Segmentation by Application

10.3 Market Segmentation by Country



Based on application, the zinc–bromine batteries market can be segmented into domestic applications and industrial applications. As an industrial application, zinc–bromine batteries are used in electric vehicles on a large scale. For example, zinc–bromine batteries have been installed in Volkswagen buses, which are being used in Australia. Hotzenblitz is a German company that has designed an electric vehicle to be powered specially by a zinc–bromine battery. Toyota Motor Corporation is conducting research on developing a zinc–bromine battery for use in an electric vehicle called EV-30, which can be used for urban transportation. It is looking forward to introducing this novel vehicle in Japan in the next few years. Significant research is being carried out in different parts of the world to employ zinc–bromine batteries in energy storage applications.



