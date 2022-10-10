Zinc Oxide Market - Global Trends, Share Analysis, Leading Players, Business Opportunities

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2022 -- The report "Zinc Oxide Market by Process (French Process, Wet Process, American Process), Grade (Standard, Treated, USP, FCC), Application (Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Agriculture, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals), Region - Global Forecast to 2024", is estimated to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2019 and to USD 5.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The demand from the rubber industry for using in the vulcanization process, which is used by the tire manufacturers, is driving the market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Zinc Oxide Market"

104 market data Tables

28 Figures

117 Pages



"Indirect (French) process segment accounted for the largest share of the zinc oxide market."

In this process, metallic zinc is melted in a crucible and is vaporized at high temperatures (above 1652 F). The ZnO, thus obtained, typically consists of agglomerated particles with an average size of 0.1 micrometers to a few micrometers. ZnO produced by this process is used in rubber, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and paints.



"The cosmetics & personal care applications is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period."

The property of ZnO to absorb harmful ultraviolet rays is widely put to use in cosmetics & personal care applications. Various types of sunscreen and baby lotions are prepared using ZnO, and as the consumers are becoming more aware of its benefits, this application is expected to drive the growth of the market.



"APAC was the largest zinc oxide market in 2018."

APAC led the global zinc oxide industry in 2018. The main reason for the growth of the market in the region is China, which accounts for 30% of the worldwide zinc oxide production. The demand is attributed to the growing tire and ceramic industries in China due to the demand from the construction and automotive sectors.



The key players in the zinc oxide market are US Zinc (US), Zochem (US), EverZinc (Belgium), ZM Silesia (Poland), Akrochem (South Africa), Rubamin (India), Pan-Continental Chemical (Taiwan), J.G. Chemicals (India), Upper India (India), and Suraj Udyog (India).



US Zinc (US) adopted acquisition as its key strategy to expand its geographic presence in the global zinc oxide market. In January 2019, Aterian Investment Partners acquired US Zinc from Votorantim Group as a part of an international carve-out transaction. This step was taken to increase the opportunity to capture the market in both the local and international markets.



EverZinc (Belgium) undertook the strategy of acquisition to increase its product offering. In January 2019, the company announced that it had acquired G.H. Chemicals (GHC), a Canadian manufacturer, and exporter of ZnO. This strategy will is expected to help the company to expand its product portfolio and market using GHC's high-class facilities.



