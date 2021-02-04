New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- Zinc Oxide Market Size 2021, Share, Trends and Opportunities, Expected to Regist



Reports and Data sheds light on the market scope, potential, and performance perspective of the Global Zinc Oxide Market by carrying out an extensive market analysis. The global Zinc Oxide market report is designed to offer a holistic understanding of the market structure including the historical, existing, and predictions for the estimated growth of the market in the forecast period. The study offers precise assessments and projections for the market value, share, production capacity, demand, and growth of the industry in the forecast period by the year 2027.



Zinc Oxide is a white inorganic chemical compound that is largely used in pharmaceuticals, ceramics, cosmetics, rubber, glass, and chemical industries. It is produced by several methods such as direct or American process, indirect or French process, Waelz process, wet chemical processes, zinc oxide nanostructures and, laboratory synthesis. The wet chemical process is widely used as the end product is effective with a slow setting rate and high dispersion. The Zinc Oxide market is estimated to reach USD 6.37 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.



This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 scenario. The Coronavirus pandemic has greatly affected the global industry. It has brought along various changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and the initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the research report. The report discusses all major aspects of the market with expert opinions on the current status along with a historical analysis.



It also includes an extensive investigation on Zinc Oxide manufacturers, the expansion strategies adopted by the companies to capitalize on the existing growth prospects, the financial standing, and the individual market share of the leading participants, providing the readers a comprehensive overview of the competitive scenario.



The report also emphasizes the initiatives undertaken by the companies operating in the market including product innovation, product launches, and technological development to help their organization offer more effective products in the market. It also studies notable business events, including corporate deals, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, product launches, and brand promotions.



In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

Akrochem Corporation, U.S. Zinc Corporation, Pan-Continental Chemical Co., Ltd., J G Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft, Rubamin, ZM Silesia S.A., Upper India, L. Brügge­Mann GmbH, and EverZinc, among others.



The report gives a conclusive overview of the world Zinc Oxide Market by segmenting it on the basis of type, application, and region. These sub-segments are studied and analyzed in detail and are supported by the present and future trends.



Zinc Oxide product types, applications, geographies, and end-user industries are the key market segments that are comprised in this study. The report speculates the prospective growth of the different market segments by studying the current market standing, performance, demand, production, sales, and growth prospects existing in the market.



The segmentation included in the report is beneficial for readers to capitalize on the selection of appropriate segments for the Zinc Oxide sector and can help companies in deciphering the optimum business move to reach their desired business goals.



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing



Grades Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Standard

Treated

Food & Chemical Codex (FCC)

United States Pharmacopeia (USP)

Other Grades



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Glass & Ceramic Industries

Tire & Rubber Industries

Paints & Coatings

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods

Others



Market Drivers

The market is driven due to due to increasing demand in the Zinc Oxides for elasticizing of rubber in the manufacturing of tires and also in skincare products as it possesses properties of UV rays protection. The sudden and rapid growth in ceramic and glass materials are boosting the market growth. An enormous portion of Zinc Oxide is needed for the process of any ceramic product. Sustainable expansion in the automotive industries has influenced the growth in the tire manufacturing industries, which is boosting the Zinc Oxide Market.



Regional Analysis

On the basis of regional terminology, the market is distributed into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in terms of revenue and is estimated to occupy a significant market share during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate due to significant demand for zinc oxide in several end-use verticals and tire manufacturing industries.



The regional segmentation includes the present and forecast demand for the Zinc Oxide Market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It covers the individual application segments of the market in each region.



Get to know the business better:

The global Zinc Oxide market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.



The global Zinc Oxide market report answers some important questions for you:

What will be the market potential as well as the concentration of the global Zinc Oxide segment for the forecast period?

What will be the avenues for access to the global Zinc Oxide market for the newly added range?

How are business owners planning to meet the production demand and sales requirements to gain a competitive edge over others?

Which demographic regions will witness a greater demand during the estimated period?

What will be the composition of the target market? What are the gaps? Where do most new opportunities lie?

What will be the consumers' attitude towards the business during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027?



The research report by Reports and Data analyzes and forecasts the Zinc Oxide Market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume and price for the forecast period. The report also sheds light on the various opportunities within the market.



Table of contents

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Zinc Oxide Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Zinc Oxide Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Extensive rise in tire industries especially in the emerging countries

4.2.2.2. Higher implementation in the glass & ceramic industries

4.2.2.3. High demand in the skincare products

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Raw materials price fluctuations

4.2.3.2. Regulations against ZnO

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Zinc Oxide Market By Grades Insights & Trends



Continued…..



