Zinc Oxide Sunscreen Market to Witness Massive Growth by L'Oréal, Kinceuticals, Supergoop

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- The Zinc Oxide Sunscreen Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Zinc Oxide Sunscreen market are L'Oréal S.A (France), ISDIN (Spain), Johnson and Johnson (United States), Skinceuticals (United States), Supergoop (United States), Revlon, Inc. (United States), EltaMD (United States), Sun Bum (United States), Coola (united States) and R&R Lotion (United States)



Sunscreens contain metal oxide nanoparticles such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide appear transparent on the skin and provide protection against sunburn caused by UV radiation. The physical compounds like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide that are used in sunscreen reflect, scatter, and absorb both UVA and UVB rays. These ingredients are produced through chemical processes, usually do not cause allergic reactions. With the help of new technology, the particle sizes of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide have been reduced which make them more transparent without losing their ability to screen UV. In order to solve the cosmetic drawback of the opaque sunscreens, microsized TiO2 and ZnO have been gradually replaced by TiO2 and ZnO nanoparticles (NPs) (<100 nm).



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Products across the World

- Growth in Urbanization coupled with Increased Disposable Incomes



Market Trend

- Rising Awareness towards Skin Care with Advanced Premium Skin Care Products

- The Growing Trend towards Youthful Appearance



Restraints

- The Increasing Concern Related to the Side Effects



Opportunities

- Upsurging Product Innovations in the Personal Care Industry to address Ageing-Related Issues

- Growing Focus towards Male-Specific Cosmetics



By end users/application, market is sub-segmented as:

Redness and Rosacea, Sun Damage and Wrinkles, Acne-Prone Skin, Others



Packaging Type (Tube, Bottle), End-User (Adults, Children)



The Global Zinc Oxide Sunscreen Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2026. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and player's contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and further into 15+ country level break-up that includes China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, batch of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries.



For Consumer Centric Market, Survey or Demand Side Analysis can be provided as part of customization which consider demographic factor such as Age, Gender, Occupation, Income Level or Education while gathering data. (if applicable)



Consumer Traits (If Applicable)

? Consumer Buying patterns (e.g. comfort & convenience, economical, pride)

? Buying behavior (e.g. seasonal, usage rate)

? Customer Lifestyle (e.g. health conscious, family orientated, community active)

? Expectations (e.g. service, quality, risk, influence)



The Zinc Oxide Sunscreen market factors described in this report are:

-Key Strategic Developments in Zinc Oxide Sunscreen Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



Key Market Features in Global Zinc Oxide Sunscreen Market:

The report highlights Zinc Oxide Sunscreen market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Zinc Oxide Sunscreen, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global Zinc Oxide Sunscreen Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. The analytical tools such as PESTLE analysis, porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis by players, BCG matrix, heat map analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Points Covered in Zinc Oxide Sunscreen Market Study :

Zinc Oxide Sunscreen Overview, Definition and Classification

Market drivers and barriers

Zinc Oxide Sunscreen Market Competition by Manufacturers

Zinc Oxide Sunscreen Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2026)

Zinc Oxide Sunscreen Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2026)

Zinc Oxide Sunscreen Market Analysis by Application Redness and Rosacea, Sun Damage and Wrinkles, Acne-Prone Skin, Others }

Zinc Oxide Sunscreen Market Analysis by Packaging Type (Tube, Bottle), End-User (Adults, Children Zinc Oxide Sunscreen Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Zinc Oxide Sunscreen Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders

Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry road map and value chain

Market Effect Factors Analysis............



