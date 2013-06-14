ZING Revolution Announces New Film & TV Brands

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- ZING Revolution (www.zingrevolution.com) a leading provider of high quality, pop culture protective eDevice skins and clear cases, is announcing their newest collection of Film & TV eDevice Skins, including popular TV shows like Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, The Big Bang Theory and movies like Despicable Me 2, Fast & Furious, The Hangover and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.



ZING Revolution offers skins from all of your favorite classic movies like Ferris Bueller skins, Friday the 13th skins, Cheech and Chong skins and Flashdance skins to all of your newest favorites like Fast & Furious skins and Despicable Me 2 skins. The same goes for TV shows as ZING carries some oldies like Star Trek skins and Beavis and Butthead skins along with brand new shows like Awkward skins and Game of Thrones skins.



Whether you want to skin your iPhone or laptop with an old favorite, or a new favorite, ZING Revolution’s film and TV skins category make it possible to do right now. ZING Revolution strives to bring you the greatest in eDevice personalization with the most unique offering of fresh, fun iPhone skin images, laptop skin images, tablet skin images, and anything else you can skin, and movies and TV shows like Entourage, Beetlejuice and Old School only enhance that offering.



And now you don’t just ZING your stuff once, you can ZING it for life with the brand new ZING Revolution ZING for LIFE pack. ZING Revolution is now offering a clear hard case with your first skin so you can protect you iPhone and still cover it with your favorite skin image. ZING Revolution wants to give you a chance to protect and personalize; now making it possible with ZING for LIFE. Interchange your skins and collect all your favorites this summer with our HBO skins collection.



About Z!NG Revolution

Z!NG Revolution is the industry leader in music, fashion, art, television, and pop culture premium quality, vinyl skins and other accessories. It has the biggest collection of images in the world. In addition to skins, the company also offers hard cases, clear cases to put over skins, bumpers and more. It offers the highest quality skin products on the market.



