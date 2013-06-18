ZING Revolution Announces Vans Warped Tour Sponsorship with Wicked Audio and Virtual Piggy

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- ZING Revolution (http://www.zingrevolution.com) a leading provider of high quality, pop culture protective eDevice skins and clear cases, is proud to announce that, along with Wick Audio and Virtual Piggy, they will be an official sponsor of Vans Warped Tour all summer.



Vans Warped Tour, the top alt nation tour in America, is making it’s way around the United States for the 20th time, featuring bands like The Used, Hawthorne Heights and Black Veil Bride. ZING Revolution is excited to provide Warped Tour fans with eDevice skins as the official vinyl skin distributor of Warped Tour this summer. Fans can find iPhone, iPod and Samgsung Galaxy skins, along with the ZING for Life package and a photo booth opportunity all at the ZING Revolution tent.



ZING Revolution has teamed up with Wicked Audio, and Virtual Piggy to make this Warped summer even better. Wicked Audio (www.wickedaudio.com) is a headphone retailer, “providing quality headphones and ear buds for people who know how to rock.” You can find Wicked headphones for purchase at the ZING tent all summer long. Virtual Piggy (www.virtualpiggy.com) keeps kids safe online by while still encouraging them to make purchases and understand how to manage money under 18 with boundaries set up by parents.



Learn more about ZING Revolution, Virtual Piggy and Wicked Audio at the ZING Revolution tent on Vans Warped Tour from June 15th to August 4th at the ZING Revolution tent.



About Z!NG Revolution

Z!NG Revolution is the industry leader in music, fashion, art, television, and pop culture premium quality, vinyl skins and other accessories. It has the biggest collection of images in the world. In addition to skins, the company also offers hard cases, clear cases to put over skins, bumpers and more. It offers the highest quality skin products on the market.



To know more about their offerings please visit http://vwt.zingrevolution.com



