ZING Revolution Introduces Custom Hard Cases for iPhones

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- ZING Revolution, a leading provider of high quality, pop culture protective eDevice skins and clear cases, is now also your destination for Custom Hard Cases. Our Create Your Own Customizer Tool now gives you the ability to create your own hard cases for iPhone products. With this customizer tool you can not only create an iPhone hard case with your company logo, favorite pet, cute kids or whatever else you want, but you can also copy and paste the Customizer Tool into your site so your visitors can create their own custom iPhone cases there.



ZING makes it possible for you to customize your iPhone with your own pictures, text and anything else you want to add to your customized eDevice skin. Customized hard cases are great for parents, bridesmaid gifts, branding for companies and tons of other things.



About the ability to create your own custom iPhone hard cases, Managing Partner Lara Lavi said, “Now you can opt for customized protection and style for you very precious iPhone! What more could you want out of a phone case?”



And if a hard case is too bulky for you, ZING Revolution also carries eDevice skins for over 280 electronics, from your headphones to you iPhones to your Xbox, ZING will skin it all AND you can customize these skins too. So get you’re favorite picture of your friends to cover your iPhone or skin your laptop with a picture of your dog. The possibilities are endless, so don’t miss out and head over to ZINGrevolution.com/custom-product-design.html and create your own iPhone case or eDevice skin.



About Z!NG Revolution

Z!NG Revolution is the industry leader in music, fashion, art, television, and pop culture premium quality, vinyl skins and other accessories. It has the biggest collection of images in the world. In addition to skins, the company also offers hard cases, clear cases to put over skins, bumpers and more. It offers the highest quality skin products on the market.



To know more about their offerings please visit http://www.zingrevolution.com

Contact Address -

140 58th Street

Building A, Suite 3M

Brooklyn, NY 11220

646-827-4264