ZING Revolution Is Coming to a TV Station Near You as Part of the 2013 Back-to-School 'Must Haves' with Lynn Becker

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- ZING Revolution, a leading provider of high quality, pop culture protective eDevice skins and clear cases will be popping up on your favorite morning TV shows as part of the 2013 Back-to-School ‘Must Haves’ tour with lifestyle expert Lynn Becker.



Becker will be taking ZING with her while she talks with TV programs like San Diego Living, Arizona Midday, and Colorado & Company, along with nationally syndicated programs like Better, Daytime, The Daily Buzz and Life Love Shopping. Don’t forget to tune in and hear all about ZING Revolution and how you can make this the best school year ever. Along with ZING skins, Becker will be talking about Vi-Crunch Protein Super Cereal, Thermos brand lunch kits and FUNtainers, Pilot Pens, and Mrs. Freshley’s Fruit Cereal Bars.



Lynn Becker will be discussing how ZING skins can make your school year even more fun and how kids can use them to personalize their smart phones, tablets, laptops and any other eDevice they may have with pop culture images like ones of One Direction, Taylor Swift, Despicable Me 2, Maroon 5 and tons more.



She’ll also be promoting the brand new ZING for LIFE plan where you don’t just ZING your stuff once; you can ZING them for life. ZING Revolution is now offering a clear rubber hard case with your first skin so you can protect you iPhone and still cover it with your favorite skin image. ZING Revolution wants to give you a chance to protect and personalize; now making it possible with ZING for LIFE. Interchange your skins and create all your favorites with our ZING customizer tool.



About Z!NG Revolution

ZiNG Revolution is the industry leader in music, fashion, art, television, and pop culture premium quality, vinyl skins and other accessories. It has the biggest collection of images in the world. In addition to skins, the company also offers hard cases, clear cases to put over skins, bumpers and more. It offers the highest quality skin products on the market.



To know more about their offerings please visit http://www.zingrevolution.com



Contact Address -

140 58th Street

Building A, Suite 3M

Brooklyn, NY 11220

646-827-4264