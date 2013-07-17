ZING Revolution Lets You Create Your Own Custom Phone Skin

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- ZING Revolution (www.zingrevolution.com) a leading provider of high quality, pop culture protective eDevice skins and clear cases, is making waves this summer with their Create Your Own Custom Phone Skin opportunity. With their customizer tool you can not only create an eDevice skin with your company logo, favorite pet, cute kids or whatever else you want, but you can also copy and paste the Customizer Tool into your site so your visitors can create their own custom phone skins (or other eDevice skins) right there.



ZING makes it possible for you to customize all of your cell phones, tablets, laptops, etc with your own pictures, text and anything else you want to add to your customized eDevice skin. Customized skins are great for parents, brides maid gifts, branding for companies and tons of other things.



Managing Partner, Lara Lavi said on the Customizer Tool, “This is a whole new definition of customization. Don’t just put your favorite band or movie on your eDevice, now you can actually use pictures of your family or pets. It takes branding yourself to a whole new level!”



And now, like always, you don’t just ZING your stuff once, you can ZING it for life with the brand new ZING Revolution ZING for LIFE pack. ZING Revolution is now offering a clear hard case with your first skin so you can protect you iPhone and still cover it with your favorite skin image. ZING Revolution wants to give you a chance to protect and personalize; now making it possible with ZING for LIFE. Interchange your skins and create all your favorites with our ZING customizer tool.



About Z!NG Revolution

Z!NG Revolution is the industry leader in music, fashion, art, television, and pop culture premium quality, vinyl skins and other accessories. It has the biggest collection of images in the world. In addition to skins, the company also offers hard cases, clear cases to put over skins, bumpers and more. It offers the highest quality skin products on the market.



To know more about their offerings please visit http://www.zingrevolution.com



