ZING Revolution Offers Top Summer Movies Skins

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- ZING Revolution (http://www.zingrevolution.com) a leading provider of high quality, pop culture protective eDevice skins and clear cases, releases their newest skins for top summer blockbusters, Despicable Me 2, Fast & Furious 6 and The Hangover III.



The much anticipated Pixar cartoon Despicable Me 2, sequel to Golden Globe winner Despicable Me, hits theaters July 3rd packed with the laughs, the fun, and those lovable minions everyone couldn’t get enough of in the first movie. ZING Revolution brings you the only collection of collectable Despicable Me 2 skins for you iPhone, iPad, laptop or any other electronic device you have, featuring Gru, Margo, Agnes, Edith, the minions and all the other fun characters.



Fast & Furious 6 raced into the box offices Memorial Day weekend and came in first as the #1 movie in North America. Fans can’t seem to get enough of Vin Desiel and Paul Rudd, still going strong for the 6th installment to the Fast & Furious series. ZING Revolution has the exclusive collection of Fast & Furious skins from the original Fast & Furious movie for all you electronic devices.



The Hangover III completes The Hangover Trilogy and hit theaters Memorial Day weekend with the second biggest worldwide box office opening for an R rated comedy. The Hangover series is a ZING favorite and this is a collection of Hangover skins you can only get at ZING Revolution. ZING your eDevices with Phil, Stu, Alan, or the legendary tiger. Only at ZING Revolution



And now you don’t just ZING your stuff once, you can ZING it for life with the brand new ZING Revolution ZING for LIFE pack. ZING Revolution is now offering a clear hard case with your first skin so you can protect you iPhone and still cover it with your favorite skin image. ZING Revolution wants to give you a chance to protect and personalize; now making it possible with ZING for LIFE. Interchange your skins and collect all your favorites this summer with our Despicable Me 2 skins, Hangover III skins, and Fast & Furious skins.



About - Z!NG Revolution

Z!NG Revolution is the industry leader in music, fashion, art, television, and pop culture premium quality, vinyl skins and other accessories. It has the biggest collection of images in the world. In addition to skins, the company also offers hard cases, clear cases to put over skins, bumpers and more. It offers the highest quality skin products on the market.



To know more about their offerings please visit http://www.zingrevolution.com

Contact Address -

140 58th Street

Building A, Suite 3M

Brooklyn, NY 11220

646-827-4264