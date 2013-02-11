Zio Ristorante Offers Exquisite Dining This Valentine's Day in the Heart of NYC

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Zio Ristorante presents another stunning evening for it’s patrons to enjoy – this Valentine's Day, Chief Max has prepared a special menu adorned with some of his finest Mediterranean-inspired flavors. Grace your family, friends, or that special Valentine by celebrating this romantic holiday at Zio Ristorante – where good company meets great food.



About the San Valentine's Dinner

What more romantic place could you go than the heart of NYC? Zio Ristorante, located between 5th and 6th avenues, is announcing their Sans Valentine's dinner. “Zio loves all”, proclaims the restaurant – and there is no better time for them to show it than at their Mediterranean-inspired Sans Valentine's dinner. “Come and enjoy an elegant tasting created by Chef Max with love for all of you in mind”



The five-course menu is teeming with luscious descriptions, and each dinner comes with a glass of fine champagne. The menu for the evening will include creamy polenta with burrata & black truffle sauce, Risotto with lobster & champagne, as well as Filet Mignon medallion with roasted radicchio & taleggio cheese ,and even grey sole rolled with shrimp mousse & lobster thyme sauce. To bring the meal to a finish, guests will enjoy a sweet chocolate shell with mixed berry mousse.



This menu will only be served on February 14th of 2013, this coming Valentine's Day, so book reservations while there is still room available. To peruse the special menu designed specifically for this Valentine's Day, visit the Zio Ristorante website at http://www.zio-nyc.com/menu/valentines-day.



About Zio Ristorante

Zio is driven by a passion for good company and great food, surrounded by enriched and comforting ambiance. Their flavors are inspired by traditional Mediterranean flavors, infused with a unique spark all it's own. “Entrepreneur Darren Berman, Chef Massimiliano (Max) Convertini, and Roberto Manfe unite their experiences in the hospitality business,” tells the website, and this union created the brilliance that is Zio Ristorante.



Make reservations online, or give them a call at 212-352-1700. To learn more about Zio Ristorante, Chef Max, or the inspired meals they offer, visit their website: http://www.zio-nyc.com.



Contact

To learn more about Zio Ristorante and their Sans Valentine's dinner, please contact



Darren Berman - Owner

17 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011

212-352-1700

ZioDarren@zio-nyc.com

http://www.zio-nyc.com