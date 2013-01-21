Zio Ristorante to Debut Exclusive Menu for Restaurant Week

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Zio Ristorante is known for its amazing food. With quality Italian and Mediterranean dishes, diners in the Flatiron District that are looking for a great place to eat will enjoy Zio Ristorante’s top-notch dishes. Zio Ristorante is also known for its chef’s table, which features a variety of special menu items that are created with local, fresh ingredients.



Zio Ristorante’s fine dining coincides perfectly with the ambience of this New York City Italian restaurant. With options for dining in a private group, with friends and family, or at the bar and open kitchen, Zio can set the setting for a wonderful night on any occasion. Customers rave about their experiences at Zio Ristorante. Vlad P., a satisfied Zio customer, details his experience at Zio Ristorante. He shared that Zio Ristorante has a “Great Restaurant and delightful atmosphere. Enjoy the food and the drinks.”



Zio Ristorante is conveniently located near Chelsea and Union Square, so diners who are looking for a great Italian restaurant in the Flatiron District should try out Zio Ristorante. For only $38, Restaurant Week eaters can enjoy a wonderful three-course meal, equipped with multiple dish options, creating quite the deal for diners.



Zio Ristorante has a great line up of dishes for NYC Restaurant Week 2013, including: butternut squash soup, Alaskan king salmon tortino with baby greens and creamy mustard sauce, risotto with amarone wine, veal stew with carrots, potatoes, and winter vegetables, and panna cotta flavored with sambuca with coffee and caramel sauce.



Zio Ristorante is located at 17 West 19th Street, between 5th and 6th Avenues in New York, NY 10011. Zio Ristorante’s owner, Darren Berman, can be contacted via phone at 212.352.1700 or by email at ZioDarren@zio-nyc.com.



About Zio

Zio Ristorante is a great dining destination on 19th Street in the heart of the Flatiron District in New York City delivering a lively atmosphere in a warm setting. Zio will weave seasonal ingredients into inspired culinary combinations influenced by Mediterranean flavors. Entrepreneur Darren Berman, Chef Massimiliano (Max) Convertini, and Roberto Manfe unite their experiences in the hospitality business, bringing their passion for good company and great food to Zio. The restaurant’s large bay windows give passers-by a view into the kitchen where Max and his team exhibit their culinary talents. At “Tavolodi Max,” the chef will build a personal tasting menu based on the freshest local ingredients at hand. The interior setting serves as a backdrop for a convivial atmosphere and is enriched with an ambient glow.