Zio Ristorante to Feature Jenn Cuneta & Her Fantastic Band at New Year's Eve Dinner

Zio Ristorante is gearing up to host their fabulous New Year's Eve Dinner in the heart of all the New Year's action, New York City. Jenn Cuneta & Her Fantastic Band will be performing all night, 8PM-2AM. With an exquisite menu and stunning ambiance, Zio's will be the place to bring family and friends this holiday.



About the New Year's Eve Dinner

Zio Ristorante will be hosting the premier event this New Year's – their New Year's Eve Dinner will please all your senses. From the exquisite menu to the pleasing ambiance and music, Zio's will keep the New Year bright and hopeful.



The celebration with start at 8pm and last until 2am on New Year's Day. On the menu for this special evening will be some of Zio's specialties: cold jumbo lump crab tortino with mango, cucumber and caviar, veal ossobucco filled ravioli with bone marrow and saffron sauce, and the Italian tradition of serving Good Luck soup just before midnight. Jenn Cuneta, who recently released her single Come Rain, Come Shine, will be performing all night with her band. Jenn is back by popular demand, and is sure to bring the house down this New Year's. Make this important evening last in your memory throughout the years – join family and friends at Zio Ristorante.



The restaurant is located at 17 West 19th Street, between 5th and 6th Avenues in beautiful Flatiron District, near Chelsea and Union Square. The entire evening is priced at $115. Seating is limited, and space can go quickly - reserve your spots at the dinner table today by calling 212-352-1700.



About Zio Ristorante

Zio Ristorante is well known for its unique cuisine and beautiful atmosphere. The chef, Chef Max, was born in Italy himself and draws his inspiration directly from home – each dish is a classic recipe with a tasty twist. “Zio Ristorante serves Italian and Mediterranean cuisine in the heart of New York City’s Flatiron District delivering a lively atmosphere in a warm setting great for intimate, group and private dining,” explains Zio's website. “Zio will weave seasonal ingredients into inspired culinary combinations influenced by Mediterranean flavors.”



Contact

To learn more about Zio Ristorante's New Year's Eve Dinner, please contact

Darren Berman, Owner

17 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011

212-352-1700

ZioDarren@zio-nyc.com

http://www.zio-nyc.com