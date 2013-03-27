ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares over potential securities laws violations by ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) concerning whether a series of statements by ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. . regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On April 3, 2012, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. announced that it presented compelling data showing Palifosfamide Activity in Breast Cancer Models at the 2012 American Association for Cancer Research Meeting.



On August 2, 2012, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. announced that it was granted a new U.S. patent for Palifosfamide.



On Feb. 12, 2013, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc announced that Phase 3 Trial of ZIOPHARM'S Palifosfamide in First-Line Metastatic Soft Tissue Sarcoma reached the target number of progression-Free Survival Events.



Then on March 26, 2013, IOPHARM Oncology, Inc. announced that it terminated the development of Palifosfamide in Metastatic Soft Tissue Sarcoma.



Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) dropped from $5.13 on March 25, 2013, to $1.799 on March 26, 2013.



