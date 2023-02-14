Ziprasidone Market Trends Share Demand Overview Analysis 2022-2029

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2023 -- Ziprasidone is a second-generation antipsychotic medication that is used for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression. The global ziprasidone market is growing due to increasing demand for mental health medications, advancements in drug development, and increasing healthcare expenditure.



The ziprasidone market is segmented into form, route of administration, and end-user. Based on form, the market is classified into oral, injection, and others. The oral form is the most widely used and is expected to continue to dominate the market due to its convenience and effectiveness.



Book Your Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/ziprasidone-market



In terms of route of administration, the ziprasidone market is divided into oral and injectable. The oral route is the most widely used and is expected to continue to be the dominant segment due to its ease of administration and lower cost.



Based on end-user, the ziprasidone market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. Hospitals are expected to dominate the market due to the presence of inpatient facilities for patients with mental health disorders.



Geographically, the ziprasidone market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market due to high healthcare expenditure, advanced medical facilities, and a large number of mental health patients. Europe is also expected to show significant growth due to a large number of patients with mental health disorders and increasing healthcare expenditure.



The key players operating in the ziprasidone market include Pfizer, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and others. These companies are focusing on research and development activities to develop new and improved products and expand their product portfolios.



In conclusion, the increasing demand for mental health medications, advancements in drug development, and increasing healthcare expenditure are expected to drive the growth of the global ziprasidone market. The market is expected to show significant growth in the coming years, providing opportunities for new and existing players to expand their business.



Regional Analysis:



North America had the highest revenue share in 2021. The market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period as a result of several factors, including the rising incidence of bipolar disorder, the widespread use of ziprasidone medications, new product launches and acquisitions by market leaders, and the expansion of regional clinical trials. For instance, the National Institute of Mental Health estimates that approximately 5.7 million adult Americans suffer from bipolar disorder each year, or approximately 2.6% of all Americans aged 18 and older. Additionally, men and women of all ages, races, ethnicities, and social classes are affected by bipolar disorder. Additionally, the completion of the Phase 3 pediatric clinical trial for Geodon on November 10, 2020, was announced by Upjohn, a subsidiary of Pfizer. ziprasidone). Ziprasidone's efficacy and safety in children and adolescents with bipolar I disorder were the focus of the study. Accordingly, the North American region is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, as stated above.



Read Complete Report Summary and TOC: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/ziprasidone-market



About Us:



DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a market intelligence platform that gives access to syndicated, customized reports and consulting to its clients in one place. As a firm with rich experience in research and consulting across multiple domains, we are a one-stop solution that will cater to clients needs in key business areas. DataM Intelligence has an online platform whose coverage includes industries such as chemicals and materials, agriculture, health care services, animal feed and food & beverages, among others. Our platform has Insights into markets that uncover the latest market research data distinct from the competition. With coverage across ten major industries in the marketplace research, DataM Intelligence benefits thousands of companies by helping them take their innovations early to the market by providing a complete view of the market with statistical forecasts. Our strategy-centric framework and value-added services will give individuals and corporates easy access and custom personalization to research and markets.