ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2023 -- An investigation was announced for investors in shares of ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at ZipRecruiter, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain ZipRecruiter, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Santa Monica, CA based ZipRecruiter, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. ZipRecruiter, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $418.14 million in 2020 to $741.14 million in 2021, and that its Net Income declined from $86.04 million in 2020 to $3.6 million in 2021.



On February 21, 2023, ZipRecruiter, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, as well as providing guidance for the first quarter and full year 2023. Among other items, ZipRecruiter, Inc. reported quarterly and annual guidance that fell significantly below expectations, as well as fourth-quarter 2022 revenue that represented a 4% decline from the same period in the prior year.



Shares of ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) declined from $24.05 per share on February 15, 2023, to $13.68 per share on March 15, 2023.



