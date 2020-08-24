Zirconia Implants Provide a More Natural, Safer Smile

Millburn, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2020 -- stress. Designed to look naturally white, they are practically identical to a healthy tooth. These metal-free implants are designed to last for numerous years, provided the patient sticks to a healthy diet, and practices proper oral hygiene. Also, by using biocompatible zirconia, the implant can resist considerable pressure, significantly cutting down on the odds of the implant breaking when chewing hard foods.



In regards to zirconia, it allows fantastic integration with jawbones without relying on coatings, which means the tissue in the mouth will not be affected once the implant is inserted. Titanium, however, may have unwanted side effects. Patients that have thinning or receding gum lines may see their gums turn darker due to the corrosion caused by metal being released into the tissue and bones. An International Journal of Implant Dentistry study also dives deep into titanium and its potential effects: https://journalimplantdent.springeropen.com/track/pdf/10.1186/s40729-019-0162-x.



In addition to a greater risk of allergic reactions, titanium implants may also contribute to other serious health issues like rashes, prolonged inflammation of the gum in the implant area, pain in the muscles and joints, oral sores, and even potential neurological issues.



The following link also provides information on metal allergy risks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEM1QG5bC-s. Holistic Dental Center New Jersey also has an informative video on zirconia implants: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpuZsys8IvA&t=1s.



