Zirconium Dioxide Market 2025 : Zircomet, Saint-Gobain ZirPro, American Elements, Tosoh Corporation, Showa Denko K.K., H.C. Starck, Jiangxi Kingan Hi-Tech Co. Ltd., Alkan

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Zirconium dioxide market is extensively used in refractory bricks and in ceramics in the glass industry owing to its capabilities of maintaining stability under thermal stress, creep resistance, mechanical strength and corrosion resistance.



Upsurge in residential construction will certainly boost the consumption of glass for various building components, policies laid down by the government to promote green infrastructure investment will influence the business outlook.



Get Sample For Technological Breakthroughs @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4318



Top Companies

1. Zircomet

2. Saint-Gobain ZirPro

3. American Elements

4. Tosoh Corporation

5. Showa Denko K.K.

6. H.C. Starck

7. Jiangxi Kingan Hi-tech Co. Ltd.

8. Alkane Resources

9. ATI

10. TAM Ceramics

11. Foskor Zirconia

12. Zircoa



Growth Drivers are

1. North America: Booming dental implants industry

2. Europe: Rising demand for medical ceramics

3. Asia Pacific: Growing demand from foundries and ceramics industry



99% purity zirconium dioxide is extensively used as a diamond substitute due to high durability and the ability to stimulate several colors, along with many other properties. Major efforts have been taken by jewelry manufacturers in order to develop consumer relationships due to rise in the number of weddings, digital media, and purchasing power of consumers.



Global 99% purity zirconium dioxide market share from jewelry applications had surpassed USD 2.5 million in the year 2018 and will witness robust growth in the forthcoming years.



Described below are few trends that will fuel zirconium dioxide industry outlook across the globe:



Evolving automotive sector: Zirconium dioxide is widely used in coated abrasives and grinding wheels primarily attributed to its outstanding hard, durable nature. It allows creating sharp edges under high pressure. The product is frequently used in bonded abrasives and cut-off wheels on account of its suitability for rapid rate of cut.



Increasing demand for automotive finishing, growing cleaning & maintenance activities and sales of commercial vehicles will promote the product consumption.



U.S. zirconium dioxide market share from abrasive applications is slated to experience a growth of consumption to more than 27.5 tons by 2025, owing to increasing investment in the construction sector and growth of the durable goods industry.



Place An Inquiry Before Investment (Use Corporate Details Only): https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4318



Expanding construction and renovation activities:



Strong economic growth, major product innovations and increasing demand for ceramics in heavy machinery, automotive industries and defense will stimulate zirconium dioxide market forecast.



The demand for zirconium dioxide 99.5% in association with ceramic applications in China is slated to record a growth of nearly 4.5% by 2025, due to a surge in government funding for huge infrastructure projects as well as growth of the retail sector.



Increasing surgical procedures:



Surging demand for significant product innovation in healthcare, growing prevalence of osteoarthritis and rising demand for invasive surgical procedures will foster zirconium dioxide industry size.



If You Want Discount This Report Now here @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-discount/4318



Increase in the number of dental surgeries, hip & knee replacement procedures and wound healing requirements will trigger the growth of healthcare sector. Rise in the purchasing power of the consumers and increasing customer confidence pertaining to artificial implants will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the domestic market.



Germany 99.5% purity zirconium dioxide market size is anticipated to exceed USD 1 million from medical ceramic applications by 2025.