New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- The Global Zirconium Market is forecast to reach USD 620.0 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Various factors promote the expansion of the zirconium market. One of the mentionable factors in this context is the rise in the number of nuclear power stations in developing nations. Such an increase in nuclear power stations in developing countries results in promoting the demand for zirconium and expanding market growth. Regions like the Asia Pacific is a significant exporter of ceramics that have positive impact on the growth of the market.



In addition to the specified fact, zirconium has strong corrosion resistance properties that makes it appropriate for its application in nuclear power plants. The rise in nuclear power plants in developing nations and the presence of appropriate qualities to implement it in these plants contributes to the expansion of the industry. Apart from that, zirconium has diverse applicability ranging from table, pipes, sanitary ware, decorative ware, bricks, and ceramic tables. Such different application of zirconium also contributes to its market growth. It has qualities like high chemical resistance, low thermal expansion coefficient. These qualities in zirconium makes it applicable in foundry and refractories.



Top Players Covered in the Report Include:

Alkane

Iluka Resources

Tronox

Exxaro Resources

Kenmare Resources

Luxfer Holdings PLC

Others



In regards to the region, Asia Pacific leads the market due to the rise in the number of nuclear power plants and a significant export of ceramics. A combination of these two factors makes the zirconium market relevant to this region that contributes to its market dominance.



Further key findings from the report suggest

The zirconium market held a market share of USD 420.0 million in the year 2018. It is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.9% during the forecast period.



Apart from the above-discussed application of zirconium, it is also applicable for the production of abrasive materials, artificial jewelry, and insulating. Diversity, in its use, helps in its market expansion.

In the context of occurrence, zircon dominates the market. It held a market share of 49% in 2018 with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Its applicability in various industrial purposes like casting and foundry contributes to its market dominance.



In the processing segment, extraction leads the market. In the year 2018, it held a market share of 63% with a growth rate of 4.6% during the forecast period. The significance of the process of collecting zircon has contributed to its market dominance.



In regards to end users of zirconium, ceramics dominants the market. It is forecasted to hold 47% of the market by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Zirconium is applicable for producing tableware, sanitary ware, and tiles in this segment. Diversity in the application of this segment and significant exports of ceramic in specific regions have contributed to its market dominance.



In the application segment, nuclear grade dominates the market. It is forecasted to hold 46% of the market by 2026 with a growth rate of 5.1% during the forecast period. Increase in nuclear power stations in developing nations is a major contributing factor for its market dominance.



The Asia Pacific holds the most significant market share. It is forecasted to hold 39% of the market by 2026 with a growth rate of 5.2% during the forecast period. Development of nuclear power stations in this region and substantial exports of ceramics are the factors contributing to its market dominance.



For the purpose of this report, according to Occurrence, Processing, End-user, Application, and Region:

Occurrence Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026) (Kilo Tons)

Zircon

Zirconia

Others



Processing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026) (Kilo Tons)

Extraction

Refining



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026) (Kilo Tons)

Ceramics

Zircon chemicals

Refractories

Foundry

Others



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026) (Kilo Tons)

Nuclear grade

Industrial grade

Firearm grade



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026) (Kilo Tons)

North America

S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



Manufacturing Analysis of the Zirconium Market

The report dedicates a section to inspect the manufacturing process of Zirconiums. It includes a detailed analysis of the key feedstock required, cost and suppliers of the feedstock, cost analysis, pricing volatility, labor cost, and manufacturing process analysis of the Zirconium market.



Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributor Analysis of the Zirconium Market

Different marketing channels comprising of both direct and indirect channels have been assessed in detail in the Zirconium market report. Crucial data pertaining to the marketing strategies adopted by companies, marketing channels, growth trends, pricing strategy, market standing, targeted consumers, and the distributors and traders operating in the market have also been included in the assessment.



Key Coverage of report:

Impact of the latest technological innovations on the Zirconium market

Key growth strategies adopted by the prominent market players to address the challenges and restraints put forward by the COVID-19 pandemic

Historical and current trends likely to affect the overall market dynamics of the Zirconium market

Growth assessment of the various market segments over the forecast timeline

Regional and global presence of major market players in the Zirconium market



To summarize, the global Zirconium market report studies the contemporary market to forecast the growth prospects, challenges, opportunities, risks, threats, and the trends observed in the market that can either propel or curtail the growth rate of the industry. The market factors impacting the global sector also include provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, entry barriers, and other regulatory restrictions.



