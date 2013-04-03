ZNaturalFoods.com Now Offers Free Natural Food Shipping on All Orders over $75

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- The organic food market is alive and well. Every day people from all over the world aim to live a healthier lifestyle by purchasing organic foods from supermarkets and websites. And with such an extensive selection of shopping options available, today’s organic food buyers are able to shop around online to find the best deals.



One website that has gained the attention of organic food fans is ZNaturalFoods.com, which offers a wide selection of natural foods along with free domestic shipping across the United States.



ZNaturalFoods.com wants to change the way people shop for organic food. Instead of driving halfway across the city to get to the nearest organic supermarket, visitors can browse an entire grocery store from the comfort of their office chair.



As a ZNaturalFoods.com spokesperson explains, the website is designed to be as easy as possible to use:



“We’ve spent hundreds of hours perfecting the design of our website. Along the left hand side of the page, visitors will find a number of different categories, including nuts, powders, vegetables, and sun dried berries. Along the top of our page, visitors can click on buttons to find weekly specials, new products, and ordering info about our website – including our free shipping on all orders over $75 offer.”



The ZNaturalFoods.com website also features another innovative browsing feature: the ability to sort through food based on the health concerns of visitors. For example, by clicking the “Shop by health concern” button on the left hand side of the page, visitors can browse through a list of organic foods that can be used to treat allergies, ADHD, anorexia, and hundreds of other medical conditions.



Cost savings is another priority of ZNaturalFoods.com. As the website’s spokesperson explains, running a website gives the company unique opportunities that are simply not available to today’s organic supermarkets:



“Instead of paying for retail space and the overhead costs that are required to operate a grocery store, we save a lot of money by simply operating a website. We pass these savings onto our shoppers, which means that Z Natural Foods has some of the lowest organic food prices available online today. We also aim to continuously impress repeat clients by offering special discounts on a wide variety of foods.”



ZNaturalFoods.com is currently offering discount pricing on a number of popular organic treats, including yumberry juice power, organic cacao powder, and green coffee extract. Discounts range from 10% to 15% off, and visitors can browse through the website’s specials directly from the homepage of ZNaturalFoods.com



About ZNaturalFoods.com

ZNaturalFoods.com is an online organic foods retailer that aims to avoid the high overhead costs of retail space and pass those savings onto shoppers. The website features an extensive selection of organic products as well as weekly specials on select items. For more information, please visit: http://www.znaturalfoods.com