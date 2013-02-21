Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- ZING Revolution now allows you to create your own custom skins with three easy steps. With three easy steps one can customize their Smartphone with an image and text of their own liking. This new technology is available to the user on the Z!NG website, making it a friendly platform to create your own skin on your computer or on a touch screen device.



An eDevice Skin is truly an essential investment and protector for all branded cell phones. A Skin from ZING Revolution guards from scratch-inducing elements, and gives the device no extra bulk. It’s heartbreaking to find a giant scratch across a brand new cell phone. The eDevice Skins and Screen protectors for your cell phone from Z!NG Revolution are easy to apply, require no cutting, and come with a cleaning cloth and a smoothing card to prevent air bubbles.



A Skin by ZING Revolution shields your precious Apple treasure with a thin, durable vinyl Skin that keeps the device safe and functional without making it bulky. Their best smartphone screen protectors are made from durable, flexible material that will protect the screen from nearly any day-to-day ding or scratch.



Those at ZING Revolution offer a wide range of Skins and screen protectors for smart devices like the iPod, iPad, cell phones (iPhone, Samsung and Blackberry to name few). ZING iPad skins and screen protectors are all compatible with the Apple iPad 2nd-, 3rd- and 4th-Generation, giving it form fitting protection made up of scratch-resistant materials.



About ZING Revolution

ZING Revolution is the industry leader in music, fashion, art, television, and pop culture quality vinyl skins for consumer electronic devices and more. Z!NG offers the biggest collection of images in the world, giving it a broad target market ranging from young children to mature adults, Z!NG is revolutioniZ!NG personal style. Z!NG Revolution means one can easily personalize their iPods, mobile phones, gaming devices, laptops, iPads, tablets, hard drives, e-Readers, walls, refrigerators, dishwashers, and even credit cards with whatever image they want.



To know more visit: http://www.zingrevolution.com



http://zingrevolution.com/zingces2013epk/



Please Contact:

Sarah Rzasa

sarah.rzasa@musicskins.com

tel. 646 827 4271

24 15th St., Suite 202

Brooklyn, NY 11215