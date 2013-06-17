Z!NG Revolution Offers Most Impressive Collection of Skins for Cell Phones

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Z!NG Revolution offers the most impressive and captivating collection of cell phone cases, screen protections for monitors and other accessories for a whole lot of devices. Their skin and hard cases perform the dual function of providing protection to the device and styling it. Their affordable range of skins for cellphones from LG, iPhone, HTC, Nokia, etc. is worth an investment by the customers.



They also bring monitors, laptops, notebooks, etc. amongst others. Their custom fit skins and cases come in an array of exciting images and designs. They have thousands of design to choose from and always keep updating their collection of cute cell phone cases. They have stunning design and images from art, music, sports, TV or film and everything one can imagine. Their creative designs are celebration of the latest styles and offer an opportunity to the clients to customize or design a cover for themselves.



Z!NG Revolution believes that cell phone skins for brands like iPhone, Nokia, HTC, etc. and laptop, tablets or other devices shouldn't only be used for protecting the device but should be cell phone charms and give a refreshing look to the device. They make it easy for their customers to upload their favorite photos of family, friends, loved ones or any other creative artwork they want to upload on their favorite devices and appliances. With their creative customizer tool one can alter and re-size the image and can even add some background colors and text to make the whole artwork more appealing and eye catching.



Z!NG Revolution offers Z!NG Skins, the highest quality skin products in the market. Produced by using a patented 3M vinyl with air release technology combined with a protective 3M gloss over laminate, these protective 3M over laminate protect skin from normal wear and tear while also adding an additional protective layer to the device.



In addition to skins they also offer hard cases, clear cases to put over skins, bumpers and more, creating an alternative to cookie cutter generic images so that everyone can make their stuff unique reflecting their own personality. Whether someone wants to upload own image through proprietary Customizer Tool or pick from their thousands and thousands of licensed images, Z!NG Revolution has something for everyone.



About Zing Revolution

Zing Revolution is a leading industry in music, fashion, art, television and pop culture premium quality, vinyl skins and other accessories like cell phone parts. They have the biggest collection of images in the world. They focus on the pop culture and personalization and hence created a stylish way for bands, brands, artists, TV shows, films, Dj's, charities and media outlets to be closer to their fans. They offer latest cell phone charms.



For more information visit: http://www.zingrevolution.com



Contact information:-

24 15TH St., Suite 202

Brooklyn, NY 11215

Phone: 646-827-4264