Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

Zogenix, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company commercializing and developing products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate, Zohydro is a 12-hour extended-release formulation of hydrocodone without acetaminophen for the treatment of chronic pain requiring opioid therapy. Zogenix, Inc. completed Phase 3 development of Zohydro in 2011 and submitted in May 2012 a New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).



Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) reported that its annual Revenue rose from $23.44 million in 2010 to $37.58 million in 2011, while its Net Loss increased from $73.56 million in 2010 to $83.90 million in 2011.



Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) grew from as low as $1.42 per share to as high as $3.14 per share in early October 2012.



Then on Dec. 7, 2012, after the market closed, it was disclosed that the FDA panel rejected the new painkiller Zohydro.



Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) dropped from $2.36 per share on Dec. 6, 2012 to $1.26 per share on Dec. 10, 2012.



