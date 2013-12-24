Zoho CRM - An Award Winning Solution Offering 360-Degree View of Complete Sales Cycle

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Enterprises keen on attracting and retaining more customers, and grow businesses steadily require a comprehensive view of all their sales activities. Zoho CRM is an award winning solution that provides enterprises a 360-degree view of the complete sales cycle enabling them to identify trends, pick opportunities, improve efficiency and reduce costs. GoldenLion, an Alliance Partner of Zoho Corporation, deploys the application for small and mid-sized organizations helping them to multiply their sales revenue.



“This is an opportunity tracking tool that keeps an enterprise informed of every customer in the sales cycle. It provides an exclusive interface to store and manage information related to stage of sales process, probability and expected revenue. Data can be linked to determine sales targets, track progress and set aside resources to attain the objectives,” commented a senior executive with the company.



The system can notify everyone concerned about the completion of deals, while providing insight for improving future deals. Executives can filter updates by users and modules, and even automate work to make it faster. Territory Management is incorporated in the software helping organization having complex sales structure. Custom modules functionality allows for creation of new modules without programming skills and their seamless integration with core CRM modules. Workflow in the modules can be configured and linked with other modules.



Social features of Zoho CRM enable enterprises to engage with customers in a better way. As the senior executive with GoldenLion commented, “You can engage with customers on social media without leaving your CRM account. The system brings social media profiles right inside the CRM helping salespeople to easily connect with the prospects and build better relationships with the existing or prospective customers.”



Zoho CRM’s mobile edition gives salespersons instant access to customer info and sales activity on smartphones. Trade show leads can be captured directly into the CRM and follow-ups with attendees can be quickly executed by assigning lead owners, and adding tasks and notes. Card Scanner facilitates saving of business cards on iPhone, immensely helpful when attending meetings, conferences and other events. Explore more information on the company’s website.



About GoldenLion

Since its inception in 2010 GoldenLion Consulting Services has been assisting businesses put in place structured sales processes with the deployment of sophisticated tools. As Zoho partner, it deploys a suite of on-demand productivity and collaboration applications. They help clients choose the right products from Zoho suite of applications.



Contact Information

GoldenLion Consulting Services Pvt. Ltd.

AE 115, Sector I, Salt Lake

Kolkata 700064, India

Ph.: +91-3340044141

Mob: +91-9830538181

Email: zoho@glionconsulting.com

Website: http://www.glionconsulting.com

Website: http://www.glionconsulting.com/