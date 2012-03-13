ZOLL Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:ZOLL) Merger Under Investor Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing by Directors

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2012 -- The announcement by Asahi Kasei Corporation that it intends to acquire with ZOLL Medical Corporation for $23 per NASDAQ:ZOLL shares caused an investigation for investors in ZOLL Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:ZOLL) shares concerning whether the offer to acquire ZOLL Medical Corporation and the buyout process are unfair to investors in NASDAQ:ZOLL shares.



The investigations by law firms concern whether ZOLL Medical Corp., certain officers and directors, and/or others breached their fiduciary duties owed to ZOLL Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:ZOLL) investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On Monday, March 12, 2012, ZOLL Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: ZOLL) and Asahi Kasei Corporation (TSE1: 3407), announced that Asahi Kasei Corporation has entered into a merger agreement with ZOLL Medical Corporation, pursuant to which Asahi Kasei Corporation will acquire ZOLL Medical Corporation for approximately $2.21 billion. Under the terms of the proposed transaction Asahi Kasei Corporation, through a U.S. subsidiary, will make a cash tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of ZOLL Medical Corporation common stock for $93 per share.



However, at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ:ZOLL stocks at $100 per share.



Therefore the investigation for NASDAQ:ZOLL investors concerns whether the ZOLL Medical Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process and in particular breached their fiduciary duties to ZOLL Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:ZOLL) shareholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before entering into this transaction.



