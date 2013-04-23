Zoloft Side Effects - Free Case Review by Certified Attorneys for Possible Drug Abuse

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Consumer Injury Connect is a website that aims to help people validate the conditions of using drugs such as Zoloft and bearing symptoms of bad health or passing on deteriorating conditions to their newborns. The website claims that some women who may have used the drug or have been prescribed it by doctors knowingly during pregnancy suffer from one or multiple symptoms or pass on a defected physical, emotional or mental condition to their offspring. The website allows families to send in a case by describing their situation to see whether a financial compensation is entitled to them or not.



Zoloft belongs to a class of antidepressants that are one of the most popular medications for depression, stress, anxiety and panic and obsessive compulsive disorders (OCD). Zoloft was developed and manufactured by Pfizer in the early 1990’s to combat the ills of depressive living and is the most prescribed drug for the condition to date. It has lesser side effects than most antidepressants. However, the use of Zoloft in pregnant women is highly discouraged as the drug has worsening effects on the fetus during its development stage, and once the baby is born, he or she may display a number of disorders or handicaps, especially heart defects. Some of the conditions that the newborn may exhibit include the following:



- Ventrical Septal Defect (VSD)

- Atrial Septal Defect (VSD)

- Tetralogy of the Fallot

- Transposition of the Great Arteries

- Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome

- Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome

- Pulmonary Hypertension (PPHN)

- Craniosynotosis Omphalocele

- Club Foot

- Limb Reduction

- Lung Defects

- Asthma/Breathing Issues



Zoloft Side Effects



Furthermore, the use of Zoloft may increase the chance of suicidal thoughts in children or they may experience withdrawal symptoms such as fatigue, confusion and aloofness, dizziness and balance problems, tremors, nausea etc. it is highly recommended to consult a doctor before taking antidepressants.



