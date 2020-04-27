"Zombie Battle Royale," an Undead Gaming Experience, Now on Kickstarter!

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2020 -- Zombie Battle Royale, a new third-person shooter by Mayhem Gaming Studio, was made for the leaderboard chaser and fan of action-packed games. Featuring deathmatch and tournament-style gameplay, each with different maps and configurations, Zombie Battle Royale seeks to create a challenging environment for casual and hardcore gamers alike.



Tournament game modes feature a variety of options, including team deathmatch, capture the flag, gun game, search and destroy, domination, and kill confirmed, for new configurations that keep players on their feet and challenge them to strategize and work in teams to conquer the leaderboards. The ability to join existing tournaments, or create one's own and modify tournament settings, can easily be configured in-game. In both deathmatch and tournament-style play, players can choose from several weapons, depending on how the game is set, and find other random weapon caches at spawn points across the map.



With an aggregation of in-game statistics across game modes, players can determine their overall accuracy with various weapons, calculate headshot percentages, and do much more to earn trophies and qualify for exclusive tournaments on their way to the top.



Zombie Battle Royale will be offered under a freemium model, where play is free for up to an hour per 24 hour period, with additional game time available for purchase from the in-game shop. Zombie Battle Royale will be first available for PC and web browser play via WebGL, with development for mobile platforms expected upon the success of the crowdfunding campaign.



Now seeking support on Kickstarter, funds from this campaign will be used to support Zombie Battle Royale and associated production costs. The game is expected to release worldwide in early August 2021. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mayhemgamingstudio/zombie-battle-royale



Supporters around the world can back Zombie Battle Royale by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $1. But for a pledge of $10 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including early access to the Alpha release. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Zombie Battle Royale

