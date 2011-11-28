Zombie Boot Camp Experience Helps Public Prepare for Invasion

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2011 -- With zombies the new monster of choice in many recent horror films, there has been a growing fear of the living dead amongst Britons. However, a new experience day available to members of the public has been created in order to help train and prepare people for the eventuality of a zombie invasion.



Experience day website www.wish.co.uk has introduced the new Zombie Boot Camp experience to the site, which has been designed with an undead invasion in mind. The experience is currently available in Droitwich, Worcestershire and costs £59 per person.



On the day, the person going on the experience will join up to 8 other participants to initially take part in training from expert military instructors. After being issued with zombie-deterring boots, helmets, safety goggles, Kevlar body armour, jackets and trousers, the group will get taught how to use their weapons; a pistol, grenades and a rifle.



After familiarising themselves with each weapon for 40 minutes, the people taking part are given a 30 minute brief on their mission; to destroy all zombies in sight. The main mission takes place in a warehouse full of zombies, where the participants are split into pairs to put into practice the skills they have learnt.



The blood balls and simulated grenades all add to the realistic-feel of the experience, which lasts a total of up to 4 hours. The experience is available Friday-Sunday only and other terms and conditions apply, which can be found on the site.



Richard Kershaw, co-founder of Wish.co.uk, spoke about the experience;



“We’re always keen to offer experiences that are a little out of the ordinary and we certainly think that’s the case with our Zombie Boot Camp day! It’s not every day you can say you have wiped out a warehouse-full of zombies, so it’ll definitely be a talking point amongst your friends!



“It’s also a great idea for a Christmas or birthday present, especially if you want to get something that the person you are buying for would never expect. More than anything, this is a really fun experience that everyone can enjoy and you can definitely add it to your list of accomplishments; after all, you get a certificate at the end! Plus, if a zombie invasion ever did occur, you might even be able to save the world.”



About Wish.co.uk:

Wish.co.uk launched in July 2011 offering hundreds of experience days, such as driving experiences, spa days, short breaks and flying lessons. For more information, please contact Shannon Haigh of 10 Yetis PR Agency on 01452 348211 or e-mail Shannon@10yetis.co.uk . Or visit, http://Wish.co.uk