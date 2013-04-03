Zombie Game Sucks in Players in Dead Resurrection

Rogers, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Agalag Studio's Dead Resurrection zombie game ranks among the top family games in the App Store. An arcade style iPhone game (or iPad game), players become Francis The Trapper whose job it is to trap the zombies as they come at him. The zombies come at Francis from three paths, and by setting the traps the zombies get sucked away! The objective of the game is to set as many perfect traps as possible.



Dead Resurrection iPhone and iPad game sports the following features:



- Hours of fun exciting zombie gaming

- High Score center for leader boards

- Beautifully illustrated artwork

- Exciting tap gameplay taken to a new level

- Fast, fun and challenging game score

- Fun and classical zombie game music

- Smooth and polished gameplay

- You can play for one minute or much longer



Dead Resurrection is currently available as a free game. Clicking on the link will take you to the iTunes page for the Dead Resurrection zombie game. But don't panic. Zombies won't eat anyone in this family game. It's just that this free game may have the longest title in zombie game (or any game) history:



Dead Resurrection - The Francis 3d Endless Fun Road Runner Of Fast Action Furious Attack - Free Zombie Games - Best New Cool Brave Monster Flick For Family Children Friend Man Guy Boy Girl And Kids - Heroes Adventure Time Rock Destiny - Game Center Studio



That's the full title of this zombie game. But we'll keep calling it Dead Resurrection.



Added tools and features can be purchased within the zombie game. The latest version introduces the mysterious Blue Trap and Ultra cool S.H.I.E.L.D. Plus players can get:



- Bonus Bomb - Superblast to destroy all your enemies!

- Powerful Speed Trap

- High-Velocity action without delay

- Must have zombie lottery - mysterious and enchanting.



The music in Dead Resurrection adds fun and mood to the free game. The tunes would make Vincent Price and The Munsters get up dance with zombies.



About Agalag Studio

Agalag Studio was founded in 2011 with a mission to build fun mobile games. They seek to create games that pack intense social dynamics into small screens. They create free games which are massively social, and fit precisely into the modern iOS platform.



Agalag Studio is based in the Fayetteville, AR area.



CONTACT

Agalag Studio

Rogers, AR

jeff@agalag.com

- Tweet us: http://twitter.com/AgalagGames

- Watch us: http://youtube.com/AgalagGames

- Visit us: http://Agalag.com