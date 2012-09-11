Zombie Games Now Shocks Their Visitors With Sub-Category Organization

Dana Point, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- The Zombie Games Now team has uniquely created their website from an angle that no other site on the web has dared to approach. Rather than simply putting together an assortment of online games that are all centered around zombies, Zombie Games Now has put countless hours of their blood, sweat, and tears into creating an eclectic compilation of zombie games that are not only free to the public, but are organized and categorized into sub-categories of zombie games that make navigating the site and indulging in a wide variety of games as simple, appealing and engaging for people of all ages to take part in. The hype surrounding the sub-categories is simply the icing on the cake; however, all the deeply thought out details are what launch this website into a league of its own. The Zombie Games Now database is currently jam-packed with about 500 of the internet's best and most addicting games to play, and the visual appeal of the site is one of it's most prominent features. The site is continuously growing, so as a zombie lover, one will surelynever get bored, since new games are always being implemented in their extraordinary database. In addition to these top of the line features, the site also has a great zombie game search function that tells people how many games are currently in the database. Once one clicks on the search bar to begin typing, the listed game number vanishes, leaving him or her with an open spectrum of creativity along with no wasted time in deleting previously appearing data.



Each category within Zombie Games Now is filled with wonderfully large action shots of each and every game within that section, so everyone is able to get a solid idea of what each game entails before playing it. The sub-categorizing of the games makes browsing for a desired game as simple as 1, 2, 3, and one can indulge in, and play, whichever game suits his mood and catches his attention for the time being. Every game within the site involves zombies in some form; however, the database consists of sixteen sub-categories of these zombie games, which is one of their key selling points. Some of the top choices among avid gamers include, action, adventure, logic, and tycoon games that are all displayed horizontally across the top of the bright, white and zombie-blood-splattered webpage. Zombie Games now not only embraces the gruesome, eerie, and dark character of the zombie, but it feeds off of it by creating a whole online world revolving around it that is appropriate, and user friendly, for visitors of all ages.



If this is not intriguing enough, the best part is yet to come! All of the features on the website are entirely free of cost, so in even the smallest bit of spare time, people worldwide can take their love for zombies to any level they choose! One can immerse himself, limitlessly, in anything from zombie humor to undead gore when playing free online games at Zombie Games Now. As this website catches the attention of a growing crowd of online gamers, it is continuing to gain momentum with all of its pristine qualities as it sweeps through the online community. The hard work never stops on this site and it is continuously growing on a number of levels. From fine tuning the visual appeal, adding games regularly, optimizing the database, and ensuring each visitor leaves with a smile and the urge to return for more free zombie games, the Zombie Games Now team ensures they cover every base. On one final note to all the zombie game fans out there, Zombie Games Now is the hottest new website for people from all walks of life! One quick peek at Zombie Games now might just lead to an infectious, life-long commitment with the urge to promptly return.



About Zombie Games Now

Here at Zombie Games Now, we embrace the widespread, infectious love people have for this category of games and we bring you all the best that zombies have to offer. This vast genre is captivating people with its mind boggling assortment of online zombie games that branch out from countless sub-categories and leave people yearning for more. Whether you are craving a blood thirsty battle between good and evil, or a mellow adventure with cute and friendly zombies, you can bring your most elaborate zombie fantasies to life at Zombie Games Now.